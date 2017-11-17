6 °C
Romania, among the last in EU for density of retail spaces

by Romania Insider
Romania had a retail area of 3.56 million sqm at the end of June. It was among the last countries in Europe based on the commercial space density per one thousand inhabitants, with 104 sqm, according to a survey by C&W Echinox.

Shopping centers accounted for 57% of the total commercial area, with 2.05 million sqm. The rest was split between retail parks, with 34%, and commercial galleries, with 9%.

Norway recorded the highest commercial space density per one thousand inhabitants, namely 921 sqm. It was followed by Estonia, with 656 sqm and Luxembourg, with 522 sqm. At the opposite end, the lowest density of commercial space was recorded in Greece, with 56 sqm per 1,000 inhabitants.

The total commercial space in Europe reached 160.8 million sqm at the end of June, up 2.9% year-on-year. Central and Eastern Europe saw 825,000 sqm deliveries in the first six months of this year. By comparison, Western Europe saw deliveries of only 344,000 sqm during this period.

