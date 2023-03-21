Seasonal time change: Romania switches to daylight saving time this weekend

Romania will switch to daylight saving time in the last weekend of March.

On Sunday morning, March 26, the clocks will advance one hour, which means that 3:00 am will become 4:00 am. This makes Sunday the shortest day of the year.

The summer time will be kept for the next several months, until the end of October.

The seasonal time change has been intensely debated in recent years, and in 2021, the European Parliament voted to end the practice of adjusting clocks by an hour in spring and autumn starting with 2021. Each Member State would have been able to choose between permanent summer or permanent winter time. However, the COVID-19 pandemic paused the initiative, according to Euronews Romania.

Earth Hour, the global event held annually to promote practices aimed at saving the environment and the planet, also takes place this weekend, on March 25. People worldwide join the event every year by switching off their lights for an hour. Various events are also held on this occasion.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nuthawut Somsuk | Dreamstime.com)