Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities tighten safety measures, events with over 100 people restricted

The Romanian authorities have further tightened the safety measures to limit the coronavirus outbreak restricting all the events with over 100 people in enclosed spaces, the head of the Emergency Situations Department (DSU), Raed Arafat, announced in a press conference on Wednesday, March 11. This restriction applies to cultural, artistic, entertainment, sports and religious activities, Arafat added. Museums will also suspend their activity by March 31.

The head of DSU also recommended all universities in Romania to suspend courses until March 31.

He also recommended that private companies with over 99 employees in Bucharest and other big cities should introduce different starting hours for their employees who commute to work to avoid overcrowding in public transport means. While this is only a recommendation for the private sector, it will be mandatory for public institutions, Arafat said.

The authorities also decided the temporary suspension of exports of drugs essential for the coronavirus treatment.

These measures come on top of existing ones already introduced in previous days, such as restricting all events with over 1,000 people and closing all schools in Romania at least until March 22.

The prevention measures decided by the Romanian authorities include canceling flights, buses, and trains to and from Italy and mandatory quarantine for all citizens coming from Italy, northern France, and Spain’s capital Madrid.

Raed Arafat also recommended all the people who come to Romania from risk areas to follow the safety protocol and not try to bypass the rules, adding that the fine for breaking the rules is EUR 4,000.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Calin)