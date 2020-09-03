Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 18:34
Social
Update: Romania closes all schools to fight coronavirus outbreak
09 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania National Committee for Special Emergency Situations decided on Monday, March 9, to close all the schools in Romania starting Wednesday, March 11, until March 22, amid the growing number of coronavirus cases in the country, prime minister Ludovic Orban announced at the end of the committee's meeting. The measure is preventive and could be prolonged based on the evolution of the coronavirus outbreak, he added, according to G4Media.ro.

The measure targets all kindergartens, primary, secondary and high schools in Romania, both public and private, according to education minister Monica Anisie. The Education Ministry is analyzing solutions to hold online classes during the period when the schools are closed.

The technical and scientific support group led by Raed Arafat, the head of the Emergency Situations Department (DSU) proposed that all schools in Romania should close until April 21 (after the Easter break) to limit the spreading of the COVID 19 virus, according to Mediafax.

Acting prime minister Ludovic Orban initially said that such a measure should be well analyzed because closing the schools would disrupt the educational process and would cause problems for parents. However, later in the afternoon, Orban changed his position and said that “if there’s the slightest risk, we will have to suspend activity in the pre-university education system," according to G4Media.ro.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 18:34
Social
Update: Romania closes all schools to fight coronavirus outbreak
09 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania National Committee for Special Emergency Situations decided on Monday, March 9, to close all the schools in Romania starting Wednesday, March 11, until March 22, amid the growing number of coronavirus cases in the country, prime minister Ludovic Orban announced at the end of the committee's meeting. The measure is preventive and could be prolonged based on the evolution of the coronavirus outbreak, he added, according to G4Media.ro.

The measure targets all kindergartens, primary, secondary and high schools in Romania, both public and private, according to education minister Monica Anisie. The Education Ministry is analyzing solutions to hold online classes during the period when the schools are closed.

The technical and scientific support group led by Raed Arafat, the head of the Emergency Situations Department (DSU) proposed that all schools in Romania should close until April 21 (after the Easter break) to limit the spreading of the COVID 19 virus, according to Mediafax.

Acting prime minister Ludovic Orban initially said that such a measure should be well analyzed because closing the schools would disrupt the educational process and would cause problems for parents. However, later in the afternoon, Orban changed his position and said that “if there’s the slightest risk, we will have to suspend activity in the pre-university education system," according to G4Media.ro.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania with our new Expat and Travel Guide in print! The 2020 edition is a perfect present and helps you to understand and discover Romania. Our SPRING OFFER is available here.

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 March 2020
Social
Update: Romania closes all schools to fight coronavirus outbreak
09 March 2020
Business
Bucharest Stock Exchange plunges amid coronavirus, oil price concerns
08 March 2020
Social
Romania announces unprecedented restrictions to limit coronavirus spreading
08 March 2020
Social
Update: Two more coronavirus cases in Romania on Sunday, total count reaches 15
08 March 2020
Discover Romania
Romanian film review – Unmissable: Uppercase Print
06 March 2020
Eco
British Ambassador reacts to illegal waste exports from his country to Romania
06 March 2020
Entertainment
Women’s Day gift: Vodafone Romania boasts with world’s first live holograms in 4K resolution
04 March 2020
Business
How much will the first electric Dacia cost? In Romania, it could be as affordable as the Logan model

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40