Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 03/11/2020
Social
Coronavirus: People coming to Romania from northern France and Madrid area will be placed under quarantine
11 March 2020
The Romanian authorities have added Northern France and Spain’s capital Madrid to the list of red zones with many cases of coronavirus infection. Thus, all the people who come from these two areas will be placed under institutionalized quarantine, similarly to those who come from Italy, Nelu Tataru, a state secretary within the Health Ministry said on Tuesday evening. Flights to and from these areas could also be canceled, he added, according to Digi24.ro.

Romania has already canceled all flights to and from Italy as well as buses and trains.

Moreover, Romania has added the rest of France, Germany and Spain to the list of yellow zones, with moderate numbers of coronavirus infections. As a consequence, all those who come to Romania from these countries will be asked to isolate themselves at home for 14 days.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)

1
 

40