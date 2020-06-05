Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 14:33
Romania surpasses 14,100 coronavirus cases, almost 5,800 patients declared cured
06 May 2020
A total of 14,107 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed by tests in Romania by May 6, according to the daily official report released on Wednesday, at 13:00. 270 patients tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the number of patients declared cured also increased to 5,788 (up from 5,454 reported on May 5), the same report said. The death toll has also risen to 858.

By May 6, more than 217,000 tests were processed nationwide.

More than 3,000 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Suceava, the county in Romania most affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Bucharest is second with 1,410 cases, followed by the counties of Arad – 625, Neamt – 548, Hunedoara – 546, and Botosani – 545.

Throughout Romania, 13,545 people are under institutionalized quarantine, while some 20,600 are under isolation at home and monitored by doctors.

Outside of the country, 2,405 Romanian citizens tested positive for the COVID-19 infection, most of them in Italy (1,387). Since the start of the pandemic, 96 Romanian citizens died abroad due to the virus. At the same time, 21 were declared cured (9 in Germany, 8 in France, two in Indonesia, one in Luxembourg, and one in Tunisia).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

1
 

