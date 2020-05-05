Ro Insider
Survey: Head of emergency service, the leader Romanians admire most during coronavirus crisis
05 May 2020
State secretary Raed Arafat, the head of the Emergency Situations Department (DSU), is the leader the local public admires most at present, according to the second Crisis InsightsMeter survey by market research company Unlock.

The survey looked at leadership models during the crisis generated by the Covid-19 pandemic. A total of 604 people were surveyed, as well as 70 entrepreneurs and people working in marketing and advertising. The collection of the data took place between April 10 and April 20 of this year.

President Klaus Iohannis follows after Arafat among the public's preferences. Health minister Nelu Tătaru comes after, followed by prime minister Ludovic Orban, interior affairs minister Ion Marcel Vela, German chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian president Vladimir Putin, former Romanian president Traian Băsescu, former Romanian prime minister Victor Ponta, and US president Donald Trump.

.

Meanwhile, entrepreneurs and those working in the marketing industry admire German chancellor Angela Merkel most. She is followed by Raed Arafat, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, health minister Nelu Tătaru, former US president Barack Obama, New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Arden, former health minister Vlad Voiculescu, president Klaus Iohannis, Queen Elizabeth II, and Carmen Uscatu, a co-founder of the Daruieste Viata NGO, which builds the first local hospital financed through donations.  

For the wide public, a leader should be responsible, according to 39% of the respondents to the survey, capable (36%), and realist (21%). Meanwhile, for business people, a leader should be empathic (44%), visionary (30%), and responsible (27%).

The questions asked in the survey were open ones, and no list of leaders was presented.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos: Graph by Unlock )

[email protected]

Normal

 

