State signs contracts for designing highway to Moldova region

Romania’s national company for road infrastructure management – CNAIR signed the contracts for drafting the feasibility studies and technical projects of the new highway that should connect Ploiesti to Focsani as well as Bucharest to the Moldova region.

The contracts target two highway segments, namely from Ploiesti to Buzau and from Buzau to Focsani.

CNAIR awarded the contracts to local company Consitrans, which will get RON 26.2 million (EUR 5.6 million) for the service, VAT not included. The contractor will also help CNAIR prepare the documentation for awarding the construction contracts for the two highway segments and provide assistance for ensuring the financing of this project.

The contract has a period of two years.

