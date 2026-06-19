New European Bauhaus Prizes 2026: Nature-based wastewater system in Romania’s Viscri among finalists

ECO H2O, the nature-based wastewater treatment system in the village of Viscri, in Brașov county, is among the finalists of the New European Bauhaus Prizes 2026 in the Enhancing Circularity, Sustainability and Innovation category, New European Bauhaus Champions strand.

The system, which involves constructed ponds and natural filtration by aerobic and anaerobic bacteria, was implemented by the Mihai Eminescu Trust.

It was built in 2010 and serves 147 households. It operates through three artificial ponds, where wastewater is naturally purified by aerobic and anaerobic bacteria before being returned to the natural water cycle.

The ponds were designed so that water flows between them by gravity, eliminating the need for pumps and electricity consumption. In addition, the soil excavated during construction was used to rehabilitate the village’s former landfill site, allowing the land to be returned to the community.

Thanks to its low construction and operating costs, as well as its simple maintenance requirements, the model can be successfully replicated in other rural communities, the project initiators explain.

The New European Bauhaus (NEB) Prizes celebrate projects and ideas that embody the NEB values: sustainability, inclusivity, and beauty. Over five editions, the competition has attracted more than 5,000 applications and awarded EUR 1.54 million to 72 winners.

The Prizes 2026 will award 13 winners in the four new categories based on the thematic axes of transformation that guide the delivery of the New European Bauhaus: Enhancing Circularity, Sustainability, and Innovation; Strengthening Local Democracy and Inclusion; Arts, Culture, and Heritage as Drivers of Change; Enablers for New European Bauhaus Transformation.

In each of the four categories, two parallel competition strands are established. Strand A: “New European Bauhaus Champions” is devoted to existing and completed projects with clear and positive results. Strand B: “New European Bauhaus Rising Stars” is dedicated to concepts submitted by young talents aged 30 years old or less.

The public can also cast their vote for their favorite project online.

The village of Viscri, in central Romania, is home to a 12th-century fortified church that is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The village has also attracted attention after Prince Charles, now King Charles III, bought a property there.

(Photo: the inauguration of ECO H2O, courtesy of Asociația Culturală Imbold)

simona@romania-insider.com