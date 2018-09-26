15 °C
Bucharest
Sep 26, 15:45

Authorities resume work on Suceava’s ring road after 11 years

by Romania Insider
Work on Suceava’s ring road will resume on October 1, 11 years after they have been put on hold, Suceava prefect Mirela Adomnicai announced.

The National Company for Road Infrastructure Management – CNAIR issued the order for restarting the work. A consortium of Romanian and foreign companies has nine months to finalize the project, which is worth over RON 61 million (EUR 13.1 million).

Work on Suceava’s ring road started in 2007 and was estimated at RON 265 million at that time. The road was 87% completed and only one of its three sections was opened for traffic in 2015.

The ring road will have a total length of 12.4 kilometers, 16 bridges and 48 culverts. The updates value of this project is estimated at RON 400 million (EUR 87.8 million).

