Romania signs contract for new bridge over Prut River towards Moldova

Romania's public road management company CNAIR signed on September 27 the contract for building a new bridge over the Prut River towards the Republic of Moldova at Ungheni, announced Hotnews.ro.

The contractor, Ness Proiect Europe, will have 24 months (6 for design and 18 for construction) to complete the project within a budget of RON 152 mln (EUR 30 mln), not including VAT.

The set of bridges that will connect Romania (Iasi County) and the Republic of Moldova (Ungheni District) consists of two parallel bridges with a mixed steel-concrete deck and continuous beam (one bridge for each direction of traffic), CNAIR head Cristian Pistol said. The longest of the two bridges will be approximately 260m.

On the territory of Romania, the bridge will connect with the future A8 "Union" Motorway, which will soon be put up for auction.

On the side of the Republic of Moldova, the bridge will continue with the national road R1 Chisinau – Ungheni.

(Photo source: Facebook/Cristian Pistol)