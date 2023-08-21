Official statistics: Construction works up 12% YoY in Romania in H1

The volume of construction works increased by 12% in Romania in the first half (H1) of 2023 vs the same period in 2022, the statistics office INS said in its latest report. When adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, the YoY growth was 12.8%.

By structural elements, increases were registered in capital repair works (+36.7%), new construction works (+9.9%) and current maintenance and repair works (+9.7%).

According to the same report, engineering constructions registered a growth of 33.1%, while residential buildings and non-residential buildings decreased by 4.6% and 0.8%, respectively.

In June, the volume of construction works, as a gross series, increased by a total of 15.2% compared to the same month of 2022. Increases were reported in engineering constructions (+39.6%) and non-residential buildings (+5.5%). Residential buildings, however, fell by 14.5%.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)