Romania faces coldest week of this winter with snow and freezing weather, meteorologists say

Romania is experiencing its coldest week of this winter, with snow and temperatures dropping as low as -20°C, according to meteorologists quoted by Digi24. In the southern and southeastern parts of the country, including Bucharest, snowfall is expected to reach up to 20 cm, and blizzards are expected to make travel difficult.

Extreme cold will persist at least until February 24-25, marking an unusually cold shift, in contrast to February 2024, which was the warmest on record, according to meteorologists.

Snowfall intensified in the southern and southeastern regions of Romania on Monday morning, prompting authorities to issue a yellow warning for the counties of Călărași, Constanța, Giurgiu, Ialomița, Ilfov (including Bucharest), and Teleorman.

Elena Mateescu, director general of the National Meteorological Administration (ANM), told news channel Digi24 that this winter episode will continue in these regions, with snow accumulation expected to reach up to 20 cm in Bucharest by Wednesday morning.

"The wind will also be present, with speeds up to 45 km/h, blowing the snow," she said.

In the southeastern areas, the snow has already reached 15 cm and is expected to grow to 20 cm. In the mountainous regions, snowfall will continue, maintaining a thick snow cover.

"The week ahead will be very cold, with frosty nights and mornings, making it certainly the coldest week of the 2024-2025 winter, due to the cold air mass that will intensify as the week progresses," said Elena Mateescu.

In the northern part of the country, temperatures will drop between -16 and -10°C, but even in the south, values will dip below freezing, reaching -10°C towards the middle and end of the week. In the mountainous areas and intra-mountain depressions, temperatures could drop to -20°C.

"This cold episode is likely to continue next week, at least until around February 24-25, as the cold air mass, according to current signals and information, will dominate our country," Mateescu stated.

ANM publishes weather warnings here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)