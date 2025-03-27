HR

Highest salaries in Romania paid in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Brașov in Q1

27 March 2025

Data from Salario, the eJobs salary comparator, revealed that Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Brașov, and Timișoara were the cities with the highest salaries in Romania in the first quarter (Q1). In this period, over 50,000 job listings were posted by employers on eJobs, attracting nearly 3 million applications.

In Bucharest, the average net salary across all industries and experience levels was RON 5,500, while Cluj-Napoca had an average of RON 5,000. Next is Brașov, with an average of RON 4,700, Timiș with RON 4,600, and Iași with RON 4,400.

On the other hand, Giurgiu, Vrancea, and Covasna were among the regions with the lowest salaries, with averages between RON 3,500 and RON 4,000.

The top-paying sectors include IT, with an average monthly net salary of RON 7,500, followed by oil and gas at RON 6,000. Construction and installation experts also earned competitive salaries, with an average of RON 5,500, driven by a shortage of workers and the need for companies to offer attractive compensation packages.

Other high-paying sectors included engineering, with an average of RON 5,400, and audit/consultancy at RON 5,300.

On the lower end of the salary spectrum were industries such as textiles, beauty salons, retail, and call centers, where salaries typically ranged between RON 3,500 and RON 3,900. Despite these lower salaries, sectors like retail and call centers generated the most applications, with retail receiving 900,000 applications in the first quarter.

Currently, over 23,000 job openings are available on eJobs.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Aaron Amat/Dreamstime.com)

