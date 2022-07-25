Census in Romania prolonged as only 87% of estimated population covered

Until July 20, almost 17 million Romanians were reviewed nationally, representing 87.4% of the estimated target resident population at the beginning of the census (19.02 million). This "can be a satisfactory degree," prime minister Nicolae Ciuca said.

The progress lags behind in Bucharest, Timişoara and Iaşi, PM Ciuca explained, asking for measures to be taken, News.ro reported.

The Central Commission for the Population and Housing Census decided to prolong the data collection period until July 31 - which is the latest deadline possible under the census calendar.

"We are getting close to completing the census. It must be completed by July 31, according to the law and the commitments we made under the program with the World Bank," the PM explained.

At this moment, the population can no longer fill in the online census registration report.

The population must accept the reviewer's visit at their residence or go to one of the fixed review centres. The latter is preferable due to the lack of personnel involved in the data collection activity.

Those failing to register under the national census risk paying a RON 3,000 (EUR 600) fine.

