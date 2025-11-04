Business

Romania boasts largest number of casinos after the US

04 November 2025

Romania has 454 casinos, which places the country right after the United States, which hosts 2,147 such places and over 600 casino hotels, B1tv.ro reported.

Bucharest ranks as the second city, after Las Vegas, in terms of the number of casinos per population. Thus, in the Romanian capital city, there operate 164 such units, which means almost 10 per 100,000 inhabitants, while Las Vegas has 175, which means almost 27 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The ranking is partly altered by the definition of a casino in Romania, which includes the gambling halls. 

In any case, the Romanian capital is one of the main casino destinations in Europe, offering an accessible and interesting destination, easily accessible for most Europeans, as Online Betting Guide writes.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andrew Angelov/Dreamstime.com)

