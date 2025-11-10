Romania can be a hub in the defense industry again, president says

President Nicușor Dan stated on Monday, November 10, that Romania meets all the conditions to become an innovation and production hub in the defense industry in Southeast Europe.

“Romania meets all the conditions to become an innovation and production hub in the defense industry in Southeast Europe. Why? First of all, because it has a tradition, which means there are people, even if our companies, which come from an era when Romania produced and exported a lot […] are not in the happiest situation,” the president said.

The head of state added that Romania does not have to develop its defense industry from scratch. “A know-how and a new managerial approach can very quickly revitalize the opportunities of the Romanian defense industry, and we also have the money,” stated president Nicușor Dan.

The statements were made at the Conference on Industrial Cooperation in the Defense Sector between Germany and Romania, organized by the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK Romania), under the patronage of the president of Romania.

During the event, the president highlighted that German companies invested EUR 17 billion in Romania so far, employing 235,000 people in the country. The most recent arrival to the country, Rheinmetall, “will require supply chains that will be local and will lead to a transfer of technology and know-how,” he said. Earlier this month, the German defense giant signed a cooperation agreement with Romania regarding the construction of a EUR 500 million powder factory.

Moreover, the defense sector can build on existing capabilities. “In general, the Romanian industry has developed the automotive sector, and some of the challenges the defense industry faces today have similar solutions to those developed by the automotive industry,” the president argued, noting the funding opportunities brought by the EU-sponsored SAFE program.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | George Calin)