Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 12/15/2021 - 08:21
Business

Romania’s CA deficit hits 6.9% of GDP in 12-month to October

15 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s current account deficit in the 12-month period to October has widened by 57% YoY, reversing a slight 7% YoY contraction posted one year earlier as of October 2020 in the context of subdued foreign trade and domestic demand.

Overall, the country’s external deficit deepened by 46% compared to two years earlier, to EUR 16.0 bln in the past 12 months to October 2021.

The CA deficit-to-GDP ratio thus hit 6.9% in the 12 months to October, sharply up from 4.7% in October 2020 and 5.0% in October 2019.

The deficit of the trade with goods was the main element of the CA balance, and it hit EUR 22.3 bln or a 9.5% of GDP deficit in the 12-month period to October - up from 8.6% in October 2020 and 8.0% in October 2019.

The net foreign direct investments (FDI) in the same 12-month period to October tripled compared to two years ago (in the 12 months ending October 2019) to EUR 7.76 bln (3.3% of GDP). But the “genuine” FDI, namely new equity, roughly halved compared to the pre-crisis 12-month period, to only EUR 1.64 bln in the 12-months to October 2021.

Most of the FDI in the past 12 months was reinvested earnings: EUR 4.39 bln (82% up from 2019). Another EUR 1.74 bln came as financing for the local subsidiaries of the foreign groups. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nuthawut Somsuk/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 10/05/2021 - 13:50
12 October 2021
RI +
Good ideas come One Beer Later: Frenchman turns hobby into business with a craft brewery in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 12/15/2021 - 08:21
Business

Romania’s CA deficit hits 6.9% of GDP in 12-month to October

15 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s current account deficit in the 12-month period to October has widened by 57% YoY, reversing a slight 7% YoY contraction posted one year earlier as of October 2020 in the context of subdued foreign trade and domestic demand.

Overall, the country’s external deficit deepened by 46% compared to two years earlier, to EUR 16.0 bln in the past 12 months to October 2021.

The CA deficit-to-GDP ratio thus hit 6.9% in the 12 months to October, sharply up from 4.7% in October 2020 and 5.0% in October 2019.

The deficit of the trade with goods was the main element of the CA balance, and it hit EUR 22.3 bln or a 9.5% of GDP deficit in the 12-month period to October - up from 8.6% in October 2020 and 8.0% in October 2019.

The net foreign direct investments (FDI) in the same 12-month period to October tripled compared to two years ago (in the 12 months ending October 2019) to EUR 7.76 bln (3.3% of GDP). But the “genuine” FDI, namely new equity, roughly halved compared to the pre-crisis 12-month period, to only EUR 1.64 bln in the 12-months to October 2021.

Most of the FDI in the past 12 months was reinvested earnings: EUR 4.39 bln (82% up from 2019). Another EUR 1.74 bln came as financing for the local subsidiaries of the foreign groups. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nuthawut Somsuk/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 10/05/2021 - 13:50
12 October 2021
RI +
Good ideas come One Beer Later: Frenchman turns hobby into business with a craft brewery in Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks