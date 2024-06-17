The Roman forts in the Olt Valley, along with the fortifications that form the borders of the Roman Empire-Dacia on the country's territory, are one step closer to being included on the UNESCO heritage list after their nominalization was approved.

In addition to the fortifications in the Olt Valley, titled the Frontiers of the Roman Empire, the nominalization of the "Calea Eroilor" [Heroes’ Path] Ensemble in Târgu Jiu, which contains the renowned works of the universal sculptor Constantin Brâncuși: "The Endless Column," "The Gate of the Kiss," "The Alley of Chairs," and "The Table of Silence,” was also approved.

Last week, Romanian minister of culture Raluca Turcan announced on Facebook that the inclusion of the Ensemble and the Frontiers forts on the UNESCO World Heritage list was under evaluation. The final decision on the inclusion of the two sites on the UNESCO World Heritage list will be made at the end of July, at the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee.

Additionally, the rehabilitation project of the Arutela fort by the Călimănești City Hall received favorable approval from the Ministry of Culture, as reported by Radio Romania. In the area of the edifice, restoration, and enhancement works will be carried out on the historical monument, the only visible military construction built by the Romans in the Olt Valley.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Raluca Turcan on Facebook)