Romania's 10-year borrowing cost at year's lowest level

The interest rates at which the Romanian state borrows for 10 years - the benchmark for financing costs - fell on July 9 to the lowest level this year, to 7.15% per year from 7.52% a week ago, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The interest rate cut reflects a positive reaction from investors to the government's fiscal measures to reduce the budget deficit, including increases in VAT, excise duties, and taxes on certain sectors. Investors seem to perceive a stabilization of the fiscal situation and a firmer commitment to budget consolidation, analysts consulted by Ziarul Financiar say.

This downward trend in the cost of financing is important in the context in which Romania has a growing public debt (around EUR 200 billion or 56.1% of GDP at end-March), and interest costs represent a major pressure on the state budget.

In the medium term, a stable decline in interest rates could ease the burden of public debt service and create greater fiscal space for investment or other priority spending. However, these developments remain dependent on maintaining fiscal discipline and external market conditions, which can be volatile.

The drop in the 10-year yield coincided with Romania's EUR 5 billion foreign currency bond issuance on July 9, which was met with strong demand and saw a reduction in credit spreads compared to previous issuances. That deal marked the first major market operation following the adoption of the fiscal corrective package and the political stabilisation earlier this year.

