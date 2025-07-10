 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Finance

Romania's 10-year borrowing cost at year's lowest level

10 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The interest rates at which the Romanian state borrows for 10 years - the benchmark for financing costs - fell on July 9 to the lowest level this year, to 7.15% per year from 7.52% a week ago, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The interest rate cut reflects a positive reaction from investors to the government's fiscal measures to reduce the budget deficit, including increases in VAT, excise duties, and taxes on certain sectors. Investors seem to perceive a stabilization of the fiscal situation and a firmer commitment to budget consolidation, analysts consulted by Ziarul Financiar say.

This downward trend in the cost of financing is important in the context in which Romania has a growing public debt (around EUR 200 billion or 56.1% of GDP at end-March), and interest costs represent a major pressure on the state budget.

In the medium term, a stable decline in interest rates could ease the burden of public debt service and create greater fiscal space for investment or other priority spending. However, these developments remain dependent on maintaining fiscal discipline and external market conditions, which can be volatile.

The drop in the 10-year yield coincided with Romania's EUR 5 billion foreign currency bond issuance on July 9, which was met with strong demand and saw a reduction in credit spreads compared to previous issuances. That deal marked the first major market operation following the adoption of the fiscal corrective package and the political stabilisation earlier this year.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ruletkka/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Finance

Romania's 10-year borrowing cost at year's lowest level

10 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The interest rates at which the Romanian state borrows for 10 years - the benchmark for financing costs - fell on July 9 to the lowest level this year, to 7.15% per year from 7.52% a week ago, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The interest rate cut reflects a positive reaction from investors to the government's fiscal measures to reduce the budget deficit, including increases in VAT, excise duties, and taxes on certain sectors. Investors seem to perceive a stabilization of the fiscal situation and a firmer commitment to budget consolidation, analysts consulted by Ziarul Financiar say.

This downward trend in the cost of financing is important in the context in which Romania has a growing public debt (around EUR 200 billion or 56.1% of GDP at end-March), and interest costs represent a major pressure on the state budget.

In the medium term, a stable decline in interest rates could ease the burden of public debt service and create greater fiscal space for investment or other priority spending. However, these developments remain dependent on maintaining fiscal discipline and external market conditions, which can be volatile.

The drop in the 10-year yield coincided with Romania's EUR 5 billion foreign currency bond issuance on July 9, which was met with strong demand and saw a reduction in credit spreads compared to previous issuances. That deal marked the first major market operation following the adoption of the fiscal corrective package and the political stabilisation earlier this year.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ruletkka/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 July 2025
Events
Summer events in Romania: Film festivals and outdoor screenings
10 July 2025
Environment
Romania to raise fines for feeding bears by the roadside, environment minister says
10 July 2025
Defense
Romania to implement Iron Dome air defense system, minister says
10 July 2025
Politics
Opposition files no-confidence motion against Romanian government
10 July 2025
Environment
Powerful storm hits Sinaia mountain town in Romania, causing injuries and widespread damage
09 July 2025
Transport
Romanian car brand Dacia makes impressive entry in European SUV market with Bigster model
09 July 2025
Energy
EUR 30 mln biomethane production facility planned in Romania by DN AGRAR and BSOG Energy
09 July 2025
Justice
European Commission underlines improvements and shortcomings in Romania in new Rule of Law Report