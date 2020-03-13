Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 10:57
Social
Romania closes several border crossing points
13 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania has decided to close several small crossing points at the borders with Hungary, Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova, Bulgaria and Serbia to focus on major checkpoints, interior minister Marcel Vela announced on Thursday evening, March 12.

The authorities’ measure targets the "efficient use of resources at border crossing points with high traffic flow,” local Europafm.ro reported.

Thus, the following border crossing points with low traffic will be temporarily closed:

- at the border with Hungary: Turnu, Săcuieni, Salonta and Valea lui Mihai

- at the border with Ukraine: Sighet

- at the border with Bulgaria: Negru Vodă, Lipnița, Dobromir, Zimnicea, Turnu Măgurele and Bechet

- at the border with Moldova: Rădăuți Prut and Oancea

- at the border with Serbia, the following crossing points were closed unilaterally by the Serbian authorities: Porțile de Fier 2 , Moldova Nouă, Foieni, Lunga, Vâlcani, Drobeta Turnu Severin and Naidăș. The Porțile de Fier 1, Moravița and Jimbolia points will stay open.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Politia de Frontiera Romana)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 10:57
Social
Romania closes several border crossing points
13 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania has decided to close several small crossing points at the borders with Hungary, Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova, Bulgaria and Serbia to focus on major checkpoints, interior minister Marcel Vela announced on Thursday evening, March 12.

The authorities’ measure targets the "efficient use of resources at border crossing points with high traffic flow,” local Europafm.ro reported.

Thus, the following border crossing points with low traffic will be temporarily closed:

- at the border with Hungary: Turnu, Săcuieni, Salonta and Valea lui Mihai

- at the border with Ukraine: Sighet

- at the border with Bulgaria: Negru Vodă, Lipnița, Dobromir, Zimnicea, Turnu Măgurele and Bechet

- at the border with Moldova: Rădăuți Prut and Oancea

- at the border with Serbia, the following crossing points were closed unilaterally by the Serbian authorities: Porțile de Fier 2 , Moldova Nouă, Foieni, Lunga, Vâlcani, Drobeta Turnu Severin and Naidăș. The Porțile de Fier 1, Moravița and Jimbolia points will stay open.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Politia de Frontiera Romana)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

13 March 2020
Politics
Coronavirus reaches Govt.: Romania’s PM calls press conference to say he will go into self-isolation
12 March 2020
Politics
Romania’s PM-designate steps aside to let current PM get new mandate
11 March 2020
Social
World Health Organization declares COVID-19 pandemic
11 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Wizz Air announces that quarantine measures have been expanded to those coming from regions of Germany, France and Spain
11 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus crisis: Several flights between Romania and Germany cancelled. Passenger says flight from Munich turned back from Romanian airspace
11 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities tighten safety measures, events with over 100 people restricted
11 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Five infected, hospital closed after retired cop ignored safety measures
11 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus: Over 40,000 people coming from Italy have entered Romania in last two weeks

Get in Touch with Us