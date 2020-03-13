Romania closes several border crossing points

Romania has decided to close several small crossing points at the borders with Hungary, Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova, Bulgaria and Serbia to focus on major checkpoints, interior minister Marcel Vela announced on Thursday evening, March 12.

The authorities’ measure targets the "efficient use of resources at border crossing points with high traffic flow,” local Europafm.ro reported.

Thus, the following border crossing points with low traffic will be temporarily closed:

- at the border with Hungary: Turnu, Săcuieni, Salonta and Valea lui Mihai

- at the border with Ukraine: Sighet

- at the border with Bulgaria: Negru Vodă, Lipnița, Dobromir, Zimnicea, Turnu Măgurele and Bechet

- at the border with Moldova: Rădăuți Prut and Oancea

- at the border with Serbia, the following crossing points were closed unilaterally by the Serbian authorities: Porțile de Fier 2 , Moldova Nouă, Foieni, Lunga, Vâlcani, Drobeta Turnu Severin and Naidăș. The Porțile de Fier 1, Moravița and Jimbolia points will stay open.

