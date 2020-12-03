Ro Insider
Coronavirus: Serbia closes several border points with Romania
12 March 2020
The Serbian authorities have closed seven border points with Romania in order to avoid the further spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, Hotnews.ro reported.

Beginning Thursday, March 12, the activity has been suspended at the road border points Vrbica – Valcani, Nakovo – Lunga, Jasa Tomic – Foeni, Kaludjerovo – Naidas, Golubac - Moldova Nouă, which is also a naval border point, at the naval border point Kladovo - Drobeta Turnu Severin, and at the road border point Kusjak - Porțile de Fier II.

The traffic between the two countries remains open at the border points Stamora Moravița (Timiș county), Jimbolia (Timiș county), and Porțile de Fier I (Mehedinți county).

