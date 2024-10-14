Real Estate

Social Democrats draft bill to cap front payment to real estate developers in Romania

14 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The senior ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) drafted and submitted to the Parliament a bill that stipulates the limitation of the front payment made by a buyer for the purchase of real estate built by developers to 10% of the property’s price. 

The bill also stipulates that the front payment is paid in a special account that can only be used for developing that particular project. 

The front payment can rise to 40% of the property’s value if the deposition is subject to an insurance contract.

The bill was drafted in response to the scandal related to real estate developer Nordis, where buyers paid in full but have not received their properties.

However, the real estate developers quoted by Ziarul Financiar argue that overnight enforcement of such a bill would push several real estate developers into bankruptcy.

Such an insurance product does not exist at this moment on the market, and some developers are financing their projects with the money paid by the customers, explains Antoanela Comşa, deputy general manager for Meta Estate and president of the Gran Via developer.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Real Estate

Social Democrats draft bill to cap front payment to real estate developers in Romania

14 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The senior ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) drafted and submitted to the Parliament a bill that stipulates the limitation of the front payment made by a buyer for the purchase of real estate built by developers to 10% of the property’s price. 

The bill also stipulates that the front payment is paid in a special account that can only be used for developing that particular project. 

The front payment can rise to 40% of the property’s value if the deposition is subject to an insurance contract.

The bill was drafted in response to the scandal related to real estate developer Nordis, where buyers paid in full but have not received their properties.

However, the real estate developers quoted by Ziarul Financiar argue that overnight enforcement of such a bill would push several real estate developers into bankruptcy.

Such an insurance product does not exist at this moment on the market, and some developers are financing their projects with the money paid by the customers, explains Antoanela Comşa, deputy general manager for Meta Estate and president of the Gran Via developer.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 October 2024
Transport
1,000-space parking lot to be added to Bucharest Airport
15 October 2024
Justice
Romanian Parliament votes to lift immunity of former health minister Nelu Tătaru
15 October 2024
Administration
Unirii Square consolidation project leads to major conflict between mayors, scandal in downtown Bucharest
15 October 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange launches recruitment process for General Manager
15 October 2024
Macro
Romania’s industrial figures confirm subdued economic activity in August
14 October 2024
Environment
National Geographic article explores plans to create a national park in Romania’s Făgăraș Mountains
14 October 2024
M&A
Wolt acquires eMAG’s delivery platform Tazz in Romania
14 October 2024
Sports
Romanian national football team leaves thank you note for hosts after match in Cyprus