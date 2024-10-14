Energy

Romania’s Govt. allows state bodies to block hostile takeovers in strategic companies

14 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Ministry of Energy drafted an emergency ordinance in Romania to allow the ministries acting as minority shareholders in strategic companies to exert their pre-emptive rights when the majority shareholder seeks to sell its shares, Economica.net reported. 

The bill was reportedly drafted to give the ministry the right to block the potential sale of the majority stake in E.ON’s supply units to MVM of Hungary.

At the moment, the law does not allow public institutions to buy shares issued by commercial companies, and they do not have the right to participate in share purchases under the penalty of nullity of sales contracts.

The ministry invokes several essential aspects to justify the bill, among which are the tense international context and the instability of the financial markets, as well as the increase in hostile takeover attempts directed against strategic Romanian companies listed on the stock exchange. The document claims that, in the last semester, there has been an increase of approximately 10% in the hostile takeover attempts directed against companies of strategic interest, whose capital is traded on regulated markets.

This situation, the ministry claims, represents a significant risk for national economic security, given the possible sharp decapitalization of the main state companies.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Yunkiphotoshot/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Energy

Romania’s Govt. allows state bodies to block hostile takeovers in strategic companies

14 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Ministry of Energy drafted an emergency ordinance in Romania to allow the ministries acting as minority shareholders in strategic companies to exert their pre-emptive rights when the majority shareholder seeks to sell its shares, Economica.net reported. 

The bill was reportedly drafted to give the ministry the right to block the potential sale of the majority stake in E.ON’s supply units to MVM of Hungary.

At the moment, the law does not allow public institutions to buy shares issued by commercial companies, and they do not have the right to participate in share purchases under the penalty of nullity of sales contracts.

The ministry invokes several essential aspects to justify the bill, among which are the tense international context and the instability of the financial markets, as well as the increase in hostile takeover attempts directed against strategic Romanian companies listed on the stock exchange. The document claims that, in the last semester, there has been an increase of approximately 10% in the hostile takeover attempts directed against companies of strategic interest, whose capital is traded on regulated markets.

This situation, the ministry claims, represents a significant risk for national economic security, given the possible sharp decapitalization of the main state companies.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Yunkiphotoshot/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 October 2024
Transport
1,000-space parking lot to be added to Bucharest Airport
15 October 2024
Justice
Romanian Parliament votes to lift immunity of former health minister Nelu Tătaru
15 October 2024
Administration
Unirii Square consolidation project leads to major conflict between mayors, scandal in downtown Bucharest
15 October 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange launches recruitment process for General Manager
15 October 2024
Macro
Romania’s industrial figures confirm subdued economic activity in August
14 October 2024
Environment
National Geographic article explores plans to create a national park in Romania’s Făgăraș Mountains
14 October 2024
M&A
Wolt acquires eMAG’s delivery platform Tazz in Romania
14 October 2024
Sports
Romanian national football team leaves thank you note for hosts after match in Cyprus