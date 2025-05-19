Romania places non-binding bid for Moldova's sole maritime port Giurgiulesti

The Romanian state, through the company that manages the Port of Constanta, submitted a non-binding offer to take over the operator of Moldova's sole maritime port Giurgiulesti (PILG), namely the company Danube Logistics (Moldova), from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), according to Profit.ro.

In mid-April, the EBRD announced the launch of the international auction, with the aim of identifying potential strategic and financial investors that can further support the long-term development of this strategic asset for the Republic of Moldova.

An official document consulted by Profit.ro reveals that, shortly thereafter, on April 24, the Romanian state was the first to submit a bid in the auction.

Danube Logistics is the general investor and operator of the PILG. Since 2005, it has been focused on developing the port, making it one of the most successful on the Danube, facilitating the trade of Moldovan companies with international markets.

Danube Logistics (Moldova) is fully owned by the Dutch company Danube Logistics Holding BV. The sole ultimate owner of the Danube Logistics group of companies is the EBRD.

PILG is located at km 133.8 of the Danube River in the southern part of Moldova, bordered by Romania and Ukraine.

"The National Company Administration of Maritime Ports(CN APM) submitted on April 24, 2025, a non-binding offer for the takeover of the operator of the Giurgiulesti Port, the company Danube Logistics. CN APM submitted the first offer in the auction, demonstrating a real interest in the Giurgiulesti Port in the Republic of Moldova," the cited document shows.

Moreover, given the complexity of the transaction and its strategic importance, CN APM put out to tender a contract of RON 2 million for the procurement of consulting services for the acquisition of Danube Logistics. Five economic operators submitted bids for the procurement procedure, and the winner of the consultancy contract will have 3 weeks to submit the due diligence report, which will include the evaluation of the assets to be purchased, business prospects, and the status of receivables and payables.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ebrd.com)