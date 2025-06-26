Romanian audiovisual watchdog bars celebrities from gambling ads

Celebrities will no longer be allowed to appear in gambling advertisements on TV, radio, and online, following a decision voted on Wednesday, June 26, in a public session of Romania’s audiovisual watchdog, the National Audiovisual Council (CNA).

This provision is part of a series of amendments made to the Audiovisual Regulatory Code, the secondary legislation of the CNA.

"It is prohibited to broadcast advertising for gambling in which public, cultural, scientific, sports personalities or other individuals who, due to their online notoriety, may encourage participation in such games, are present," states the new Article 110, paragraph 7 of the newly voted Audiovisual Code, cited by PaginaDeMedia.ro.

The new provision will become mandatory 90 days after the Audiovisual Code enters into force.

Several amendments were submitted by institutions or gambling companies, attempting to stop the new provision. Among the challengers was Winbet, which asked the CNA to allow celebrities to be used at least in "social responsibility" campaigns. Similarly, the Romanian Football Federation proposed that personalities be allowed to appear in awareness or social responsibility campaigns. Kaizergaming, the Federation of Gambling Organizers, and the Romanian Bureau for Transmedia Audit requested the removal of this article.

All amendments, however, were unanimously rejected.

Famous former football players or coaches in Romania, like Răzvan Raț, Cristi Pulhac, Adrian Mutu, Dan Petrescu, Ilie Dumitrescu, Ioan Andone, Florin Răducioiu have been featured in ads sponsored by the gambling industry. Tennis legend Ilie Năstase also starred in such ads, and so did pop stars like Antonia, Lora, Alex Velea, and other figures.

Another newly introduced article in the Audiovisual Code stipulates that on-demand audiovisual media services must also comply with legislation on the protection of minors regarding gambling campaigns.

This month, Save the Children Romania began a series of ads bringing attention to the famous people in Romania who star in gambling ads. Named “No Stars,” the campaign instead promotes youth athletes, who do not star in such ads.

(Photo source: Atcharapun Samorn | Dreamstime.com)