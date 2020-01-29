Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 14:02
Events
Fading Borders project represents Romania at Venice Biennale
29 January 2020
The project Fading Borders, which focuses on the over 3 million Romanians who chose to leave the country and the deserted cities they left behind, won the national selection and will represent Romania at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition – Venice Biennale.

The 2020 Biennale Architettura will run May 23 to November 29.

The Romanian exhibition space will be concentrated in two rooms where visitors will be challenged by strong sensory experiences, according to Stiri.tvr.ro.

“Romania enjoys a privileged place at the Biennale, both in terms of the quality of the exhibition projects and in terms of visibility, because the flow of visitors is extremely high. For example, last year there were more than 600,000 people who visited the Art Biennale, and two years ago almost 300,000 visited the Architecture Biennale,” the Romanian Ministry of Culture said.

Moreover, Romania is the only state that has two exhibition spaces at the Venice Biennale: the Pavilion of Romania, bought and built, with personal efforts, by Nicolae Iorga in 1940, and the Romanian Cultural Institute’s New Gallery.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Cultura.ro)

Normal

