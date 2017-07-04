Romania’s tax collection agency ANAF said it collected over RON 100 billion (EUR 22.2 billion) in the first six months of 2017.

This is RON 3.9 billion (EUR 866.7 million) or 4% more than in the similar period of 2016, ANAF said.

In the month of June of this year, ANAF collected RON 16.5 billion (EUR 3.6 billion), 12% more than in June 2016, when it collected RON 14.7 billion (EUR 3.2 billion). The value of VAT reimbursements in June 2017 stood at RON 1.2 billion (EUR 284 million), a RON 513 million (EUR 114 million) increase on the similar period of 2016.

However, new Prime Minister Mihai Tudose is reportedly not happy with ANAF’s activity and has given ANAF director Bogdan Stan several tasks to increase budget revenues, according to sources quoted by the local media. The PM will meet the ANAF head at the end of this week and it’s possible that the change of the ANAF leadership will be discussed.

The Prime Minister wants to keep the budget deficit for this year at under 3% of the GDP at any price.

[email protected]