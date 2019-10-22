Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 10/22/2019 - 19:53
Travel
Romania is fifth on Airbnb’s list of trending destinations for 2020
22 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania is fifth on Airbnb’s list of 20 trending destinations for 2020 based on year-over-year growth in bookings, the accommodation booking company announced on Tuesday, October 22.

Bookings in Romania through the Airbnb platform have increased by almost 300%, the ranking reveals. Romania is the only destination in Eastern Europe included in this list.

“Romania, with its pristine hills and ancient rural villages, is the perfect destination for anyone looking for something off-the-beaten-track. The country has some of the best-preserved virgin forests in Europe and, according to the 2018 Environmental Performance Index, ranks 15th globally when it comes to ecosystem vitality,” Airbnb notes.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Wikipedia / Mihai Lucit)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 10/22/2019 - 19:53
Travel
Romania is fifth on Airbnb’s list of trending destinations for 2020
22 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania is fifth on Airbnb’s list of 20 trending destinations for 2020 based on year-over-year growth in bookings, the accommodation booking company announced on Tuesday, October 22.

Bookings in Romania through the Airbnb platform have increased by almost 300%, the ranking reveals. Romania is the only destination in Eastern Europe included in this list.

“Romania, with its pristine hills and ancient rural villages, is the perfect destination for anyone looking for something off-the-beaten-track. The country has some of the best-preserved virgin forests in Europe and, according to the 2018 Environmental Performance Index, ranks 15th globally when it comes to ecosystem vitality,” Airbnb notes.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Wikipedia / Mihai Lucit)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

22 October 2019
Social
Germs found in ice cubes at KFC restaurants in Romania
22 October 2019
Travel
Romania is fifth on Airbnb’s list of trending destinations for 2020
22 October 2019
Politics
EC maintains CVM monitoring on Romania but is ready to lift it for Bulgaria
22 October 2019
Entertainment
Vikings star Alexander Ludwig, back to Romania after 14 years: The country is just as beautiful as I remember
21 October 2019
Politics
Little progress in the negotiations for new Govt. in Romania
21 October 2019
Business
Lithuanian investors open Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Bucharest’s main business district
21 October 2019
Social
New version of the “Oxygen Tax” bans polluting cars from downtown Bucharest
21 October 2019
Social
Designer Karim Rashid: Bucharest’s airport is an embarrassment

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40