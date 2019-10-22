Romania is fifth on Airbnb’s list of trending destinations for 2020

Romania is fifth on Airbnb’s list of 20 trending destinations for 2020 based on year-over-year growth in bookings, the accommodation booking company announced on Tuesday, October 22.

Bookings in Romania through the Airbnb platform have increased by almost 300%, the ranking reveals. Romania is the only destination in Eastern Europe included in this list.

“Romania, with its pristine hills and ancient rural villages, is the perfect destination for anyone looking for something off-the-beaten-track. The country has some of the best-preserved virgin forests in Europe and, according to the 2018 Environmental Performance Index, ranks 15th globally when it comes to ecosystem vitality,” Airbnb notes.

