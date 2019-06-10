Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Sun, 10/06/2019 - 19:06
Entertainment
Romania’s Apuseni Mountains on CNN’s list of Europe’s most beautiful places
06 October 2019
CNN has included Romania’s Apuseni Mountains in a list of some of the most beautiful 20 places in Europe.

“From Norwegian islands high above the Arctic Circle to forest-covered mountains in Romania, windswept sandy beaches in Wales and icy lakes in the Balkans, Europe is a spectacularly varied place,” reads CNN’s introduction to the list, which includes some of the most idyllic places across the continent.

“Part of the Carpathian range, the Apuseni are the best-kept secret in Eastern Europe,” CNN says about Romania’s Apuseni Mountains. “These mountains are isolated, with ancient forests and limestone caves descending into underground rivers at every turn. Time stands still here, with little else to do but breathe in the pine-tinged air and keep an eye out for the abundant wildlife. Wolves prowl through the trees, with ospreys circling on thermals high above.”

Other attractions in Eastern Europe include Hungary’s Hortobagy National Park, Poland’s Białowieża National Park, and the Jurkalne Seashore Bluffs in Latvia. The full list is available here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 119066550 © Michael Pelin | Dreamstime.com)

Normal
