Defense

Romania is carrying out several air defense procurement programs, ministry says

30 June 2025

The Romanian Ministry of Defense (MApN) stated that it is implementing several air defense procurement programs, including SHORAD-VSHORAD and MANPAD, which were approved by Parliament in previous years as part of efforts to modernize the country's military capabilities.

The SHORAD-VSHORAD program, focused on acquiring short- and very short-range air defense systems, was approved in 2020 with an estimated value of EUR 1.9 billion, excluding VAT. The procurement process, which began in 2023, involved a competitive selection overseen by the General Directorate for Armaments within the Ministry of Defense, through CN Romtehnica SA.

According to the MApN, the contracting authority has communicated the results of the procedure to the participating companies. No objections or appeals were filed following these communications, and the framework agreement is now set to be signed with the selected supplier.

At the same time, the MANPAD program, aimed at acquiring man-portable air defense systems, was approved in 2022 with an estimated cost of around EUR 700 million, excluding VAT. This program is considered a strategic investment in Romania's national security and in strengthening collective European defense. Part of the funding could be covered through the European Defense Industry Reinforcement through the Common Procurement Act (EDIRPA), allowing for partial non-reimbursable financing by the European Union.

Romania is participating in a joint European procurement initiative for the Mistral 3 missile system alongside eight other EU member states. Program details are currently being assessed in collaboration with French partners.

The Ministry of Defense said that it will continue to use all available EU mechanisms to reduce procurement costs. Among the key options is the European Union's SAFE initiative, which supports the development and consolidation of the European defense industry.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bumbleedee/Dreamstime.com)

