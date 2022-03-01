Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 03/01/2022 - 10:11
Social

Ministry of Foreign Affairs "strongly recommends” Romanians to leave Russia

01 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) "strongly recommends" Romanian citizens to avoid non-essential trips to Russia or leave the country as soon as possible on commercial flights still available.

Amid the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine, Romania decided on February 26 to close its airspace to Russian airlines, a measure that was later taken at the EU level. Under these conditions, European airlines have also suspended their flights to and over the territory of the Russian Federation.

According to Reuters, Russia has also closed its airspace to airlines from 36 countries, including all 27 members of the European Union.

Given these restrictions, "as well as the fact that the regional security situation remains extremely tense and unpredictable," MAE decided to issue a travel warning and advise Romanians to leave Russia or avoid travelling to this country.

"MAE informs that Romanian citizens wishing to leave the territory of the Russian Federation currently have alternative routes of travel by regular flights, with stops, through the Republic of Turkey/Istanbul and the United Arab Emirates/Dubai, or by road via Estonia," the ministry said.

At the same time, MAE recommends that Romanians in Russia register their presence "without delay" through the platform Econsulat.ro (Econsulat.ro/CetateniRomaniInregistrati/Inregistreaza). The website can be accessed from a PC, laptop or mobile phone.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Rosevite2000/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 02/28/2022 - 12:09
28 February 2022
Politics
Romania approves EUR 3 million aid for Ukraine, blocks Russian state media outlets
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 03/01/2022 - 10:11
Social

Ministry of Foreign Affairs "strongly recommends” Romanians to leave Russia

01 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) "strongly recommends" Romanian citizens to avoid non-essential trips to Russia or leave the country as soon as possible on commercial flights still available.

Amid the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine, Romania decided on February 26 to close its airspace to Russian airlines, a measure that was later taken at the EU level. Under these conditions, European airlines have also suspended their flights to and over the territory of the Russian Federation.

According to Reuters, Russia has also closed its airspace to airlines from 36 countries, including all 27 members of the European Union.

Given these restrictions, "as well as the fact that the regional security situation remains extremely tense and unpredictable," MAE decided to issue a travel warning and advise Romanians to leave Russia or avoid travelling to this country.

"MAE informs that Romanian citizens wishing to leave the territory of the Russian Federation currently have alternative routes of travel by regular flights, with stops, through the Republic of Turkey/Istanbul and the United Arab Emirates/Dubai, or by road via Estonia," the ministry said.

At the same time, MAE recommends that Romanians in Russia register their presence "without delay" through the platform Econsulat.ro (Econsulat.ro/CetateniRomaniInregistrati/Inregistreaza). The website can be accessed from a PC, laptop or mobile phone.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Rosevite2000/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 02/28/2022 - 12:09
28 February 2022
Politics
Romania approves EUR 3 million aid for Ukraine, blocks Russian state media outlets
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 February 2022
Social
#StandWithUkraine: War splits Ukrainian families as women and children seek safety in Romania and Europe
28 February 2022
Politics
More NATO resources consolidate in Romania following response force activation
28 February 2022
Social
Solidarity with Ukraine: How you can help refugees coming to Romania & where to donate
24 February 2022
Politics
President: Romania won’t be drawn in the military conflict in Ukraine!
01 March 2022
RI +
Work & travel: Romanian-born Irina Papuc, a full-time digital nomad running a fully remote company
16 February 2022
RI +
When a foreign country feels like home: A Spaniard’s special connection to Romania
07 February 2022
RI +
Romanian startup plans to take its AI-based x-ray analysis software to Western Europe and further
31 January 2022
OpEd
Are walking meetings the future of the workplace?