Romania acquires 58 new trains for short-distance routes

Romania’s executive recently approved the acquisition of 58 new short-distance trains, RE-R2 and RE-R3, with 200 and 160 seats respectively, in contracts totaling RON 3.3 billion (EUR 683 million).

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu announced the approval of the purchase. "We are approving a major investment project that connects large urban centers via modern rail transport. We are purchasing 58 new electric trains, an investment of RON 3.3 billion from European funds. These will interconnect 13 major cities, including Brașov, Craiova, Brăila, Galați, Bacău, Focșani, Arad, Deva, Alba Iulia, Cluj-Napoca, and Oradea," he said.

The acquisitions represent the first phase of a package of 143 electric short-distance trains.

One acquisition targets 24 RE-R3 electric trains with 200 seats, aimed at increasing the efficiency of passenger rail services, reducing pollution, and improving comfort on the routes between Arad and Simeria, Alba Iulia and Cluj-Napoca, and Oradea and Huedin. The value of this contract is RON 1.4 billion with VAT, and the trains must be delivered within 38 months.

The other acquisition targets 34 RE-R2 electric trains with 160 seats, which will operate on the routes between Sighișoara and Brașov, Craiova and Roșiori de Vede, Craiova and Drobeta-Turnu Severin, Bacău and Focșani; and Buzău – Brăila – Galați. The value of this contract is RON 1.88 billion, and the trains must be delivered within 41 months.

Both acquisitions are funded by the EU Transport Program 2021-2027 and the state budget, and were announced in July of this year.

"Essentially, we are talking about a package of 143 additional trains compared to the 62 that have been under contract since December last year. Out of these 143 trains, we already have the funding source identified through European funds, the Transport Program, for 58 trains with 160 and 200 seats. We are already in discussions with our colleagues managing the European funds and will apply for a new funding source for a part of these trains that are not yet financially supported," said Ștefan Roşeanu, president of the Authority for Railway Reform, cited by Economedia.

The contract for the 58 trains with secured financing will be put up for tender in batches. These trains are in addition to the 62 already planned. However, in April, the Court of Appeal decided to uphold Alstom's appeal regarding the contract, worth over RON 3 billion, signed in January 2024 with Polish train-maker PESA for the 62 new short-distance trains, effectively canceling the contract with the latter.

As of now, ARF is left only with the contract for 37 new long-distance trains from Alstom.

The government is also investing heavily in railway modernization. "We already have 587 kilometers of modernized railway, and an additional 1,200 kilometers are under construction, with another 1,000 in preparation," announced officials from the Ministry of Transport, cited by Digi24.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: gov.ro)