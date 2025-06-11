Romania declares 2026 the Year of Nadia Comăneci to honor Olympic legend

Romania’s Chamber of Deputies has officially designated 2026 as “The Year of Nadia Comăneci,” approving the bill on Wednesday, June 11, with 307 votes in favor, News.ro reported. As the lower Parliament house serves as the final decision-making authority, the legislation now advances to the president for promulgation before officially coming into force.

Under the new law, the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee will lead the nationwide program, creating a calendar of sporting and educational initiatives to be shared with government bodies and Romania’s diplomatic missions abroad.

Nadia Comăneci, born in Onești in 1961, is celebrated as one of the most iconic figures in gymnastics history. She burst onto the global stage at the 1976 Montreal Olympics at just 14 years old, becoming the first gymnast to receive a perfect 10 score. She famously earned seven perfect scores during those Games, securing three gold medals - individual all-around, balance beam, and uneven bars - along with a silver in the team competition and bronze on floor exercise, according to Britannica.com.

Four years later at the 1980 Moscow Olympics, Comăneci added two more golds and two silvers to her collection.

Following her retirement in 1984 and defection to the United States in 1989, Nadia Comăneci remained involved in gymnastics through coaching, commentary, and advocacy. A recipient of numerous honors, including induction into the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame (1993) and the Olympic Order, she has also supported various charitable causes.

(Photo source: Mario Beauregard/Dreamstime.com)