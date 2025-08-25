Culture

Archaeologists unearth Roman-era treasure at ancient Histria site in Romania

25 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Archaeologists have uncovered a remarkable treasure at the ancient site of Histria, shedding new light on daily life in the city during the Roman era, the National Museum of History of Romania (MNIR) announced. 

The discovery was made in the “Great Gate – Great Tower” sector, where a hoard of more than 40 coins and several precious-metal ornaments was found inside the remains of a Roman house destroyed by fire between the mid-2nd and mid-3rd centuries AD. Researchers believe the valuables had been stored in a wooden chest, which burned during the blaze, leaving the items fused together in their original shape.

The remains of the building itself, with limestone pavements and painted plaster walls, indicate it was once a luxurious home belonging to a wealthy family of the Roman Principate, the museum said. 

Alongside the treasure, archaeologists recovered numerous other artifacts, including inscriptions, ceramics, bronze, iron, glass, and stone objects. 

The newly unearthed hoard has been transferred to the museum’s restoration laboratory, where specialists will conduct conservation work before presenting it to the public. Officials said the items are likely to be classified as “Treasure” under Romania’s cultural heritage law. 

Histria discovery 2025

Excavations at the Histria site have been ongoing since 1914, coordinated by the “Vasile Pârvan” Institute of Archaeology in Bucharest, in collaboration with national and regional institutions.

The MNIR research team, active in Histria since 2000, has uncovered streets, water infrastructure, large public and private buildings, and a wide range of artifacts spanning from the late Hellenistic era to the early Byzantine period. The latest discovery, museum officials said, is one of the most important in recent decades and provides a vivid glimpse into the prosperity (and sudden tragedies) of Roman Histria.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photos source: the msueum)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Culture

Archaeologists unearth Roman-era treasure at ancient Histria site in Romania

25 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Archaeologists have uncovered a remarkable treasure at the ancient site of Histria, shedding new light on daily life in the city during the Roman era, the National Museum of History of Romania (MNIR) announced. 

The discovery was made in the “Great Gate – Great Tower” sector, where a hoard of more than 40 coins and several precious-metal ornaments was found inside the remains of a Roman house destroyed by fire between the mid-2nd and mid-3rd centuries AD. Researchers believe the valuables had been stored in a wooden chest, which burned during the blaze, leaving the items fused together in their original shape.

The remains of the building itself, with limestone pavements and painted plaster walls, indicate it was once a luxurious home belonging to a wealthy family of the Roman Principate, the museum said. 

Alongside the treasure, archaeologists recovered numerous other artifacts, including inscriptions, ceramics, bronze, iron, glass, and stone objects. 

The newly unearthed hoard has been transferred to the museum’s restoration laboratory, where specialists will conduct conservation work before presenting it to the public. Officials said the items are likely to be classified as “Treasure” under Romania’s cultural heritage law. 

Histria discovery 2025

Excavations at the Histria site have been ongoing since 1914, coordinated by the “Vasile Pârvan” Institute of Archaeology in Bucharest, in collaboration with national and regional institutions.

The MNIR research team, active in Histria since 2000, has uncovered streets, water infrastructure, large public and private buildings, and a wide range of artifacts spanning from the late Hellenistic era to the early Byzantine period. The latest discovery, museum officials said, is one of the most important in recent decades and provides a vivid glimpse into the prosperity (and sudden tragedies) of Roman Histria.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photos source: the msueum)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 August 2025
Politics
Romanian prime minister Ilie Bolojan meets with top officials during working visit to Moldova
25 August 2025
Politics
Potential Social Democrat candidate leads in poll for Bucharest mayoral elections
25 August 2025
Transport
Romania halves subsidy for electric vehicles “to make scheme more sustainable”
25 August 2025
Tech
Romanian authorities seek to improve flow of documents with EUR 15 mln investment in RPA
25 August 2025
Entertainment
Hop-on, hop-off tourist buses return to the streets of Bucharest
22 August 2025
Tech
Romanian software company OVES Enterprise expanding to the US to develop military drones
22 August 2025
Environment
Fires devastated over 1 mln hectares in the EU in 2025, Romania third most affected
22 August 2025
Society
Andrew, Tristan Tate reportedly building a USD 4 mln underground bunker in Bucharest