Archaeologists unearth Roman-era treasure at ancient Histria site in Romania

Archaeologists have uncovered a remarkable treasure at the ancient site of Histria, shedding new light on daily life in the city during the Roman era, the National Museum of History of Romania (MNIR) announced.

The discovery was made in the “Great Gate – Great Tower” sector, where a hoard of more than 40 coins and several precious-metal ornaments was found inside the remains of a Roman house destroyed by fire between the mid-2nd and mid-3rd centuries AD. Researchers believe the valuables had been stored in a wooden chest, which burned during the blaze, leaving the items fused together in their original shape.

The remains of the building itself, with limestone pavements and painted plaster walls, indicate it was once a luxurious home belonging to a wealthy family of the Roman Principate, the museum said.

Alongside the treasure, archaeologists recovered numerous other artifacts, including inscriptions, ceramics, bronze, iron, glass, and stone objects.

The newly unearthed hoard has been transferred to the museum’s restoration laboratory, where specialists will conduct conservation work before presenting it to the public. Officials said the items are likely to be classified as “Treasure” under Romania’s cultural heritage law.

Excavations at the Histria site have been ongoing since 1914, coordinated by the “Vasile Pârvan” Institute of Archaeology in Bucharest, in collaboration with national and regional institutions.

The MNIR research team, active in Histria since 2000, has uncovered streets, water infrastructure, large public and private buildings, and a wide range of artifacts spanning from the late Hellenistic era to the early Byzantine period. The latest discovery, museum officials said, is one of the most important in recent decades and provides a vivid glimpse into the prosperity (and sudden tragedies) of Roman Histria.

(Photos source: the msueum)