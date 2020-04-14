Coronavirus response in Romania: Digital platform helps NGOs collect the resources they need

The digital platform RoHelp.ro, launched on Tuesday, April 14, allows NGOs that are involved in the fight against the Covid-19 coronavirus to collect the resources they need.

Volunteers of the Code for Romania Task Force developed the platform. They previously worked on the Stirioficiale.ro website, which provides information from the authorities on the Covid-19 pandemic in Romania, and on several other platforms in a partnership with the Government.

So far, 28 NGOs are already receiving donations through the newly-launched platform.

By integrating the online payment processors Netopia into the platform, RoHelp.ro helps eligible organizations collect directly, without intermediaries or hidden costs, the financial resources they need, the developers of the platform explained.

At the same time, NGOs can also use the platform to request supplies or the help of volunteers. The needs of all the organizations present on the platform can be seen by geographical area or emergency.

The RoHelp.ro platform was developed with the support and help of the Romanian American Foundation, ING Bank and Vodafone Romania Foundation, in a partnership with the Romanian Government through the Authority for the Digitalization of Romania, the Emergency Situations Department, and the Federation of Community Foundations in Romania. It is open to all associations and foundations established in Romania and which undertake activities to help fight the Covid-19 crisis.

