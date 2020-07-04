Lending a helping hand: Romanian NGOs, individuals are raising donations for fight against coronavirus

Many non-profit organizations, associations, foundations or even individuals in Romania have been raising funds for the local healthcare system or vulnerable communities in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most are raising money for protective equipment or other materials the healthcare workers need to fight the pandemic, but some have even bigger plans, such as building a modular hospital for coronavirus patients. Below is a list of such campaigns and initiatives (and everyone is welcome to join their efforts).

The Romanian Red Cross has launched the national fundraising campaign “Romania saves Romania” aimed at raising donations to help local hospitals and the medical staff fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The NGO will use the collected funds to provide medical equipment and materials to hospitals, but also for assistance with food and hygiene packages for vulnerable persons in isolation at home, as well to provide assistance to quarantine centers in the country. Everyone can donate EUR 2 for this campaign via text message at 8827, or online here.

Daruieste Viata, which is currently building a hospital in Bucharest through private donations, also announced that all the donations collected starting March 11 would be directed to the fight against coronavirus and to supporting the healthcare system. Thus, the NGO has been raising money for protective and medical equipment that are then donated to hospitals and health workers, but also for a much ambitious project – a modular hospital for COVID-19 patients, which is currently being built next to the Elias Hospital in Bucharest. Donations can be made online here.

Zi de Bine Association also decided to change its original concept of supporting one cause per month for 12 months and join the fight against coronavirus instead. Thus, the association has been collecting money for tests, disinfectants, protective equipment for doctors, medical beds, intubation kits, mechanical ventilation equipment, and other much-needed equipment. Those who want to help can send an SMS at 8862 with the message ‘SUS’ (one text message equals a donation of EUR 4). Donations can also be made by bank transfer or PayPal. Further details are available here. The NGO also announced that is has joined the initiative of French retailers Auchan and Leroy Merlin, which have started setting up a hospitalization center for non-critical COVID-19 patients, in the Bucharest-Ilfov area.

UNICEF Romania also started a fundraising campaign aimed at raising donations that would be used to buy protective equipment for professionals in the field of social and healthcare services, which are essential for vulnerable children in Romania and their families. Donations can be made by SMS at 8844 with the text message “COPIL” or online here.

Save the Children Romania opened an emergency fund for the immediate support of the local healthcare system. The donations collected so far have been used to buy medical equipment and materials hospitals and healthcare workers need to treat COVID-19 patients. But medical facilities across the country still need help. Donations can be made online here (where those interested can also find more information).

The Magic Association also opened an emergency fund for hospitals, with the same aim: to help medical facilities and doctors fight the novel coronavirus pandemic in Romania by providing them with protective materials, supplies, hospital equipment and whatever else is needed to cross this critical period. Donations can be made online here and here.

Banca Transilvania, Mobexpert, Bitdefender and eMAG have launched the platform „Donează pentru linia întâi” (Donate for the front line) to help doctors and healthcare staff treating COVID-19 patients, but also the Police, Army or Gendarmerie, which are present on the streets every day. Together, the four companies have donated RON 4 million so far and have been involved in the procurement and distribution process, and in the organization of the donation platform. Those interested can make donations online or by bank transfers, all details are available here.

Ajutati Salvarea (Help the Ambulance), a project launched at the end of March by two Bucharesters, both workers at the Bucharest-Ilfov Ambulance Service, has been raising donations for the purchase of protective equipment and biocides for ambulance workers. Further details are available here.

The Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation has initiated a special fund aimed at helping the elderly affected by the coronavirus crisis and the isolation caused by this pandemic. Those who want to donate can do it online here, or they can send an SMS with the text “SINGUR” at 8844. Further details about this initiative are available here.

The organizers of major festivals and events in Cluj-Napoca have put up for sale “solidarity tickets,” in an attempt to help the local authorities equip hospitals with all the materials they need to fight COVID-19. About 60 events, civic organizations, companies, universities and public administration institutions from Cluj county have joined the project. Further details are available here, and donations can be made here.

Inima Copiilor is trying to raise EUR 40,000 to buy an advanced neonatal ventilator for the Municipal Hospital in Oradea. Those who want to help can find more information here.

Local NGO Uniti pentru Viata (United for Life) is also collecting donations for the hospital in Targu Neamt. The funds will be used for medical and protective equipment. Further details here.

At the same time, Maria Holtzhauser Association is raising funds to equip the hospital in Falticeni. Those who want to help can send a SMS at 8837 with the message “Falticeni.” More details are available here.

Bogdan Tanasa, a local entrepreneur and fundraiser, whose association Casa Share has been building houses for poor families for several years, has also been raising funds to buy medical and protective equipment and supplies for the hospitals in the Moldova region. For example, in late-March, he has delivered an automated machine that processes Covid-19 tests to the Saint Parascheva Infectious Diseases Hospital in Iasi. At the same time, Bogdan continued to help the needy with food and personal hygiene products, while also working on a new house for a poor family. Further details on how to help Bogdan Tanasa with his social projects are available here.

Also in Moldova, local entrepreneur Stefan Mandachi, who became famous after building the first meter of highway in Moldova region to protest the poor infrastructure in this part of the country, has started raising funds for Red Cross Suceava. In this sense, he is now selling his “one-meter highway”, asking EUR 10 for every cm of road. Thus, everyone who donates EUR 10 will become the owner of 1 cm of the highway. Donations and further information are available at 1cm.ro.

Marius Simionica, founder of the “Marius si Prietenii” Charity Foundation, also joined the fight against the new coronavirus and has been raising funds to buy medical supplies and equipment for hospitals. Further details here.

