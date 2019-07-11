US fund invests in Romania-based regional radiotherapy clinics

The Rohatyn Group (TRG), an asset management firm that focuses on emerging markets, announced on November 6 that it obtained co-control of Romania-based Amethyst Radiotherapy, a leading operator of oncology radiotherapy clinics across Europe.

The fund became a shareholder in the company following a capital increase, Ziarul Financiar daily reported.

“Amethyst is in a position to address the growing need for cancer care in Europe, which is on the rise due to lifestyle trends and the aging population,” said Colin Clark, TRG’s Head of CEEMEA Private Markets Investing.

Founded in 2010, Amethyst operates nine centers across France, Romania, Italy, Poland and Austria, treating over 10,000 patients annually.

TRG’s investment will be used to accelerate the company’s growth across Europe through the roll-up of clinics, the development of greenfield centers and outsourcing partnerships with hospitals.

Amethyst was launched in 2010 by Ludovic Robert, one of the founders of the Sensiblu pharmaceutical network, and Avner Goldenberg, who owns several dialysis clinics in Romania and other countries in the region.

In 2015, Austrian group Mezzanine Management bought a stake in the company for EUR 4 million.

The Rohatyn Group, founded by a former JP Morgan banker, Nick Rohatyn, also bought a stake in local pet shop chain Animax, in 2018.

(Photo courtesy of Amethyst Radiotherapy)

[email protected]