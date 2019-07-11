Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 11/07/2019 - 08:27
Business
US fund invests in Romania-based regional radiotherapy clinics
07 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Rohatyn Group (TRG), an asset management firm that focuses on emerging markets, announced on November 6 that it obtained co-control of Romania-based Amethyst Radiotherapy, a leading operator of oncology radiotherapy clinics across Europe.

The fund became a shareholder in the company following a capital increase, Ziarul Financiar daily reported.

“Amethyst is in a position to address the growing need for cancer care in Europe, which is on the rise due to lifestyle trends and the aging population,” said Colin Clark, TRG’s Head of CEEMEA Private Markets Investing.

Founded in 2010, Amethyst operates nine centers across France, Romania, Italy, Poland and Austria, treating over 10,000 patients annually.

TRG’s investment will be used to accelerate the company’s growth across Europe through the roll-up of clinics, the development of greenfield centers and outsourcing partnerships with hospitals.

Amethyst was launched in 2010 by Ludovic Robert, one of the founders of the Sensiblu pharmaceutical network, and Avner Goldenberg, who owns several dialysis clinics in Romania and other countries in the region.

In 2015, Austrian group Mezzanine Management bought a stake in the company for EUR 4 million.

The Rohatyn Group, founded by a former JP Morgan banker, Nick Rohatyn, also bought a stake in local pet shop chain Animax, in 2018.

(Photo courtesy of Amethyst Radiotherapy)

[email protected]om

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior News & Features Writer

Irina holds a BA in Journalism. Her hobbies include reading, dancing, photography and she is passionate about music (especially Icelandic music), writing and Japanese literature. In the past, she has worked as an editor for an indoor-circuit TV station and also collaborated with several newspapers. You can send her press releases or feedback on her articles by e-mailing [email protected]

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 10/14/2014 - 09:28
14 October 2014
Daily News
Amethyst Radiotherapy invests EUR 10 mln in medical center in Romania

Amethyst Radiotherapy, a company that operates a network of radiotherapy centers, invested EUR 10 million in opening a...

Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 11/07/2019 - 08:27
Business
US fund invests in Romania-based regional radiotherapy clinics
07 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Rohatyn Group (TRG), an asset management firm that focuses on emerging markets, announced on November 6 that it obtained co-control of Romania-based Amethyst Radiotherapy, a leading operator of oncology radiotherapy clinics across Europe.

The fund became a shareholder in the company following a capital increase, Ziarul Financiar daily reported.

“Amethyst is in a position to address the growing need for cancer care in Europe, which is on the rise due to lifestyle trends and the aging population,” said Colin Clark, TRG’s Head of CEEMEA Private Markets Investing.

Founded in 2010, Amethyst operates nine centers across France, Romania, Italy, Poland and Austria, treating over 10,000 patients annually.

TRG’s investment will be used to accelerate the company’s growth across Europe through the roll-up of clinics, the development of greenfield centers and outsourcing partnerships with hospitals.

Amethyst was launched in 2010 by Ludovic Robert, one of the founders of the Sensiblu pharmaceutical network, and Avner Goldenberg, who owns several dialysis clinics in Romania and other countries in the region.

In 2015, Austrian group Mezzanine Management bought a stake in the company for EUR 4 million.

The Rohatyn Group, founded by a former JP Morgan banker, Nick Rohatyn, also bought a stake in local pet shop chain Animax, in 2018.

(Photo courtesy of Amethyst Radiotherapy)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior News & Features Writer

Irina holds a BA in Journalism. Her hobbies include reading, dancing, photography and she is passionate about music (especially Icelandic music), writing and Japanese literature. In the past, she has worked as an editor for an indoor-circuit TV station and also collaborated with several newspapers. You can send her press releases or feedback on her articles by e-mailing [email protected]

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 10/14/2014 - 09:28
14 October 2014
Daily News
Amethyst Radiotherapy invests EUR 10 mln in medical center in Romania

Amethyst Radiotherapy, a company that operates a network of radiotherapy centers, invested EUR 10 million in opening a...

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

06 November 2019
Politics
Romanian MEP Adina Valean, accepted as European Commissioner for transport
06 November 2019
Entertainment
Producer of popular Romanian chocolate bar launches fictitious presidential candidate to get people to vote
06 November 2019
Politics
Romania sends two proposals for European commissioner
06 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Voter in London shows voting by mail is vulnerable to fraud
06 November 2019
Social
Roma pupils at school in Romanian city have different breaks not to interact with others
06 November 2019
Social
Romania presidential elections 2019: Where can Romanians vote abroad? Find your polling station
05 November 2019
Business
German group Bosch drops plans to build EUR 110 mln washing machine factory in Romania
05 November 2019
Business
Five-star hotel JW Marriott in Bucharest completes room renovation process after EUR 8 mln investments

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40