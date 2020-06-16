Romania Insider
Danish stone wool producer keeps hiring at its new Romanian factory
16 June 2020
Danish producer of thermal insulation materials Rockwool will expand its activity in Romania by launching the first products made by "Dual Density" technology in Romania, and a new "Monodensity" range.

The company will also hire more people at its factory in Prahova, according to an official statement.

At the end of last year, Rockwool opened its first factory in Romania after a EUR 50 mln investment.

The factory has a capacity of approximately 45,000 tons per year, making it the largest profile unit in our country.

The factory is located on a plot of 30 hectares, in the Ploieşti West Park industrial park in Ariceştii Rahtivani, near Ploieşti.

"Rockwool Romania hasn't wasted this period of crisis. I am proud of the team, which has worked hard at both the factory in Ariceştii Rahtivani and the headquarters in Bucharest, so we have managed to launch a series of new products, all Made in Romania. I am especially glad that we have managed to produce Dual Density stone wool boards, the first made in Romania," said Florin Popescu, Business Unit Director, Rockwool Balkans.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

