Rockwool’s operations in RO only “moderately affected”

Danish Rockwool Group, a world leader in basaltic mineral wool production, does not plan to stop its activity in Romania amid the COVID-19 crisis.

"We expect the evolution of the second quarter to be weaker, in line with the lower activity of our local partners," the group's representatives said, however. The company's activity will be resized in some parts of the factory, according to Florin Popescu, the business unit director of Rockwool Balkans, quoted by News.ro.

Layoffs or salary cuts are out of the discussion at present for the company's 170 employees.

"In all Rockwool factories in the world, including in Romania, we have taken exceptional measures of hygiene, precaution, and social distancing. Our factories are large, and there is sufficient space available between workstations. We have considered any sources of infection, from transport to the locker rooms, and we have acted to reduce any risk. We put the safety of our employees and customers first," Popescu said.

Rockwool opened its first plant in Romania at the end of last year following EUR 50 million investments.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

