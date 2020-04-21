Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 08:09
Business
Rockwool’s operations in RO only “moderately affected”
21 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Danish Rockwool Group, a world leader in basaltic mineral wool production, does not plan to stop its activity in Romania amid the COVID-19 crisis.

"We expect the evolution of the second quarter to be weaker, in line with the lower activity of our local partners," the group's representatives said, however. The company's activity will be resized in some parts of the factory, according to Florin Popescu, the business unit director of Rockwool Balkans, quoted by News.ro.

Layoffs or salary cuts are out of the discussion at present for the company's 170 employees.

"In all Rockwool factories in the world, including in Romania, we have taken exceptional measures of hygiene, precaution, and social distancing. Our factories are large, and there is sufficient space available between workstations. We have considered any sources of infection, from transport to the locker rooms, and we have acted to reduce any risk. We put the safety of our employees and customers first," Popescu said.

Rockwool opened its first plant in Romania at the end of last year following EUR 50 million investments.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 08:09
Business
Rockwool’s operations in RO only “moderately affected”
21 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Danish Rockwool Group, a world leader in basaltic mineral wool production, does not plan to stop its activity in Romania amid the COVID-19 crisis.

"We expect the evolution of the second quarter to be weaker, in line with the lower activity of our local partners," the group's representatives said, however. The company's activity will be resized in some parts of the factory, according to Florin Popescu, the business unit director of Rockwool Balkans, quoted by News.ro.

Layoffs or salary cuts are out of the discussion at present for the company's 170 employees.

"In all Rockwool factories in the world, including in Romania, we have taken exceptional measures of hygiene, precaution, and social distancing. Our factories are large, and there is sufficient space available between workstations. We have considered any sources of infection, from transport to the locker rooms, and we have acted to reduce any risk. We put the safety of our employees and customers first," Popescu said.

Rockwool opened its first plant in Romania at the end of last year following EUR 50 million investments.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Check membership plans

Trending content

21 April 2020
Social
Romanian president thanks people for respecting COVID-19 restrictions: It's time to consider a relaxation plan
21 April 2020
Social
Violence erupts in Romania’s poor communities amid COVID-19 restrictions
15 April 2020
Social
Romania’s interior minister changes agreement with the Church: Police will no longer distribute the Holy Fire
15 April 2020
Social
Romanian authorities issue new list of recommendations before Easter: Avoid shopping in crowded places!
15 April 2020
Social
Romania’s president slams Easter agreement between Interior Min. and Church: Stay Home! Otherwise, after the holidays, we will have funerals!
14 April 2020
Social
Romanian Police will help the Orthodox Church pass the Holy Light to believers amid COVID-19 restrictions
14 April 2020
Social
Romania’s president extends state of emergency due to COVID-19: The danger hasn’t passed!
14 April 2020
Business
Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air lays off 19% of its employees, cuts pilots’ salaries due to COVID-19