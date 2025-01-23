Rockna and ASSIST Software push the boundaries of sound for the Wavedream Reference Signature

News from Companies

For over a decade, Rockna has been synonymous with pushing the limits of digital-to-analog conversion, creating devices that resonate deeply with audiophiles worldwide. Now, in partnership with ASSIST Software , Rockna's latest innovation, the Wavedream Reference Signature, ushers in a new era of audio fidelity, fusing technological mastery with unparalleled sound reproduction.

A Decade of Excellence

The journey of the Wavedream DAC began ten years ago when it set a benchmark in the audiophile community with its innovative design and performance. The new Wavedream Reference Signature transcends its predecessor due to Rockna's uncompromising vision of sonic perfection. This DAC is an audacious leap into the future of audio.

The Heart of Innovation: Hardware and Software Blend

At the core of the Wavedream Reference Signature lies a meticulous blend of custom hardware and proprietary software. Unlike conventional designs reliant on off-the-shelf components, Rockna developed its architecture to achieve absolute precision and realism in sound reproduction.

The device is built around an AMD ZYNQ processor paired with four dedicated FPGAs, each meticulously handling a specific phase of the conversion process. This unique architecture ensures an unbroken flow of high-fidelity sound, free from the limitations of asynchronous sample rate conversion (ASRC) found in other DACs. Instead, Rockna employs an original PLL clock system, eliminating the compromises that degrade audio quality in standard designs.

ASSIST Software's Role in Perfection

ASSIST Software has been instrumental in shaping the user experience of the Wavedream Reference Signature. Their contributions go beyond technical finesse, and they redefine how audiophiles interact with this groundbreaking DAC.

The touchscreen display, designed and implemented by ASSIST, features a crisp 800x400 IPS panel that's as responsive as it is visually stunning. Its intuitive layout and seamless functionality ensure that users can effortlessly navigate and control their listening environment.

Dedicated mobile applications for iOS and Android complement the display and extend this control beyond the device. Whether fine-tuning audio settings or switching inputs, users can tailor their experience with precision and convenience, no matter where they are.





Even the remote control carries a certain design-blending philosophy. Encased in metal, illuminated keys, and a motion sensor, Rockna made sure that the remote blends ergonomic elegance with practicality, offering a tactile connection to the Wavedream's capabilities. Behind the scenes, ASSIST's mastery of WebSocket communication and API development ensures unparalleled synchronization between the DAC's components. This meticulous engineering delivers a superior product.

Every element ASSIST Software has contributed elevates the Wavedream Reference Signature from a remarkable DAC to an intuitive masterpiece, where user interaction meets the same level of refinement as the sound itself.

“At ASSIST Software, we are proud to contribute to an innovation that not only sets new benchmarks in audio fidelity but also transforms how audiophiles interact with their devices. The Wavedream Reference Signature embodies the seamless integration of precision engineering and an exceptional listening experience,” concludes Alin Calinciuc, Chief Software Development Officer at ASSIST Software.

Beyond Technology: A Listening Experience Like No Other

What sets the Wavedream Reference Signature apart is its ability to transcend the boundaries of technology and deliver an emotional, immersive listening experience. The DAC's custom digital filters— linear, minimum, and hybrid phase— allow users to tailor the sound to their preferences, offering a nuanced and deeply personal connection to their music.

The integrated network renderer, designed in-house by Rockna, eliminates the need for separate streaming devices. This seamless integration maximizes performance by ensuring an unaltered, direct digital signal path.



A Partnership That Reshapes the Listening Experience

The collaboration between Rockna and ASSIST Software continues to appeal to the transformative power of technology. Just as art collectors can discern the brushstrokes that bring a painting to life, with the Wavedream, audiophiles can now identify and experience the finer layers of composition, bringing them closer to the composer's original intent.

“This is the most natural DAC I have ever heard. It delivers an incredible musical flow, yet is packed with detail, dynamics, and authority. The bass extends deep with remarkable control, the midrange is beautifully rich with stunning texture, and the treble is sparkling and precise without ever turning harsh,” says audiophile blogger and enthusiast Dan Gheroghe of Headmania.

Such reviews praise this collaboration which provides a revolutionary listening experience by merging Rockna's legacy of high-end audio craftsmanship and ASSIST Software's advanced integration capabilities.

What sets this team apart is not just the exceptional hardware but the seamless software integration that ensures audiophiles can fully realize the potential of their setup. From custom applications that offer smooth control across platforms to the intricate firmware updates that enhance the devices' functionality, ASSIST Software's involvement has been pivotal in elevating these products. These two brands have redefined how people experience music, ensuring each note resonates with the clarity and depth it deserves.





Transcend Reality with Wavedream Reference Signature

The collaboration between Rockna and ASSIST Software has resulted in a device that redefines the standards of digital-to-analog conversion and elevates the entire listening experience. For audiophiles seeking the pinnacle of sound reproduction, the Wavedream Reference Signature is a revelation.

As Rockna proudly states: "Transcend reality. Immerse yourself in sound."

*This is a Press release.