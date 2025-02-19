M&A

ROCA Investments buys 20% minority stake in energy services firm Adrem

19 February 2025

Adrem, a leading Romanian energy services company, is set to receive a 20% minority investment from local investment company ROCA Investments, pending regulatory approval. 

CEO Corneliu Bodea stated that the investment will support energy infrastructure modernization, efficiency projects, and renewable energy expansion, Economica.net reported. 

Founded in 1992, Adrem has 1,600 employees and over 30 offices across Romania. It specializes in network modernization, digitalization, and energy efficiency solutions, including photovoltaic systems, energy storage, and EV charging stations. 

The company is also involved in national energy security projects, such as the BRUA gas pipeline and Ungheni–Chișinău network.

With this funding, Adrem aims to expand EPC projects, accelerate grid digitalization, and strengthen Romania’s energy infrastructure. 

ROCA Investments has invested over EUR 100 million in Romanian companies in the past five years, focusing on long-term growth in strategic sectors.

(Photo source: Adrem)

Adrem, a leading Romanian energy services company, is set to receive a 20% minority investment from local investment company ROCA Investments, pending regulatory approval. 

CEO Corneliu Bodea stated that the investment will support energy infrastructure modernization, efficiency projects, and renewable energy expansion, Economica.net reported. 

Founded in 1992, Adrem has 1,600 employees and over 30 offices across Romania. It specializes in network modernization, digitalization, and energy efficiency solutions, including photovoltaic systems, energy storage, and EV charging stations. 

The company is also involved in national energy security projects, such as the BRUA gas pipeline and Ungheni–Chișinău network.

With this funding, Adrem aims to expand EPC projects, accelerate grid digitalization, and strengthen Romania’s energy infrastructure. 

ROCA Investments has invested over EUR 100 million in Romanian companies in the past five years, focusing on long-term growth in strategic sectors.

(Photo source: Adrem)

Normal

