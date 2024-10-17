ROCA Industry acquires second largest residential doors manufacturer in Romania

ROCA Industry, the industrial holding specialized in the production of construction materials, announced the full acquisition of Workshop Doors by purchasing an additional 30% stake in the company's share capital.

The largest player was already in the holding's portfolio.

The company entered the ROCA Industry's portfolio in February 2024 with the acquisition of an initial 70% stake.

Workshop Doors is the second largest manufacturer in the interior door market in the region, with two production facilities in Reghin and Petelea.

This is ROCA Industry's second investment in this market, the first being ECO EURO DOORS, the largest Romanian manufacturer of doors for residential construction, fully acquired by ROCA Industry in 2022.

In the coming period, ROCA Industry intends to merge the two companies and launch a single new local brand with international reach.

It will thus create a strong player in the Romanian interior door market, with the aim of transforming it into a regional leader.

The new company resulting from the merger will have a significant increase in production capacity, diversified ranges with new and competitive products, covering all price segments and ensuring the most varied product offering available on the Romanian market, the company said.

(Photo: ROCA Industry)

iulian@romania-insider.com