The varnish and paint manufacturer Evolor, owned by the ROCA Industry holding, inaugurated a new production facility on the Oltchim Râmnicu Vâlcea industrial platform, following an investment of EUR 3 million.

The decorative plaster factory, which also includes a modern research and development laboratory, will produce approximately 10,000 tonnes of plasters of various types, increasing the company's production capacity by 15% in the first full year of activity. The new production facility will deliver its output to the local and foreign markets.

The company's turnover in 2023 rose by 50% over the past two years since it became part of ROCA Industry holding, to RON 96.2 mln (nearly EUR 20 mln) in 2023.

In the first half of 2024, despite a difficult market context for the construction materials industry, Evolor's turnover rose by 8.3% y/y to RON 53.7 mln.

The new production facility has an area of ​​3,776 square meters and includes high-performance and robotic operational capabilities, a new research and development laboratory, state-of-the-art technology equipment and logistical and administrative spaces.

In the coming years, the company aims to develop a new production line for washable paints, a production line for ecological varnishes and enamels and a logistics center for the distribution of finished products, in order to expand its distribution area, both on the domestic and export markets.

ROCA Industry (BVB: ROC1) is the first industrial holding of building materials in Romania listed on the main market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

ROCA Industry owns directly and indirectly a number of nine players with a significant presence on the construction market

