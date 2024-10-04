 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Business

ROCA Industry's paint maker Evolor opens EUR 3 mln production facility

04 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The varnish and paint manufacturer Evolor, owned by the ROCA Industry holding, inaugurated a new production facility on the Oltchim Râmnicu Vâlcea industrial platform, following an investment of EUR 3 million.

The decorative plaster factory, which also includes a modern research and development laboratory, will produce approximately 10,000 tonnes of plasters of various types, increasing the company's production capacity by 15% in the first full year of activity. The new production facility will deliver its output to the local and foreign markets.

The company's turnover in 2023 rose by 50% over the past two years since it became part of ROCA Industry holding, to RON 96.2 mln (nearly EUR 20 mln) in 2023.

In the first half of 2024, despite a difficult market context for the construction materials industry, Evolor's turnover rose by 8.3% y/y to RON 53.7 mln.

The new production facility has an area of ​​3,776 square meters and includes high-performance and robotic operational capabilities, a new research and development laboratory, state-of-the-art technology equipment and logistical and administrative spaces.

In the coming years, the company aims to develop a new production line for washable paints, a production line for ecological varnishes and enamels and a logistics center for the distribution of finished products, in order to expand its distribution area, both on the domestic and export markets.

ROCA Industry (BVB: ROC1) is the first industrial holding of building materials in Romania listed on the main market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

ROCA Industry owns directly and indirectly a number of nine players with a significant presence on the construction market

(Photo: the company)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Business

ROCA Industry's paint maker Evolor opens EUR 3 mln production facility

04 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The varnish and paint manufacturer Evolor, owned by the ROCA Industry holding, inaugurated a new production facility on the Oltchim Râmnicu Vâlcea industrial platform, following an investment of EUR 3 million.

The decorative plaster factory, which also includes a modern research and development laboratory, will produce approximately 10,000 tonnes of plasters of various types, increasing the company's production capacity by 15% in the first full year of activity. The new production facility will deliver its output to the local and foreign markets.

The company's turnover in 2023 rose by 50% over the past two years since it became part of ROCA Industry holding, to RON 96.2 mln (nearly EUR 20 mln) in 2023.

In the first half of 2024, despite a difficult market context for the construction materials industry, Evolor's turnover rose by 8.3% y/y to RON 53.7 mln.

The new production facility has an area of ​​3,776 square meters and includes high-performance and robotic operational capabilities, a new research and development laboratory, state-of-the-art technology equipment and logistical and administrative spaces.

In the coming years, the company aims to develop a new production line for washable paints, a production line for ecological varnishes and enamels and a logistics center for the distribution of finished products, in order to expand its distribution area, both on the domestic and export markets.

ROCA Industry (BVB: ROC1) is the first industrial holding of building materials in Romania listed on the main market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

ROCA Industry owns directly and indirectly a number of nine players with a significant presence on the construction market

(Photo: the company)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 October 2024
Politics
Romanian presidential hopeful Mircea Geoană in hot water after media investigation alleges associate’s Russian ties
04 October 2024
Society
Dozens of Romanians repatriated from Lebanon due to security concerns
04 October 2024
Defense
Damen shipyard in Romania builds drone aircraft carrier for Portugal
04 October 2024
Culture
US Embassy donates USD 95,000 for wooden church restoration in Romania’s Sighetu Marmației
04 October 2024
Business
Romanian aluminium producer Alro invests EUR 2.7 mn in new facility  
04 October 2024
Business
ROCA Industry's paint maker Evolor opens EUR 3 mln production facility
03 October 2024
Startup
Romania ClimAccelerator: Ten greentech startups selected in the Seed Stage
03 October 2024
Administration
Bucharest City Hall considers allowing pets into public institutions