Romanian-born robotics startup in London secures USD 165 mln funding

Robotics startup Dexory, founded in London by Romanians Andrei Dănescu, Adrian Negoiţă, and Oana Jinga, has secured new Series C funding of USD 165 million, according to an announcement made on LinkedIn and quoted by Ziarul Financiar. The company has developed an autonomous robot, the tallest in the world, reaching 16 meters, and a platform designed for warehouse management.

The new funding consists of USD 100 million in equity and USD 65 million through debt funding.

The USD 100 million round was led by Eurazeo with participation from LTS Growth and Endeavor Catalyst, alongside existing investors Atomico, Lakestar, Elaia, and Latitude Ventures. Bootstrap Europe provided the USD 65 million by extending the existing growth credit facility.

With this new funding, total investments in Dexory, including grants, have reached approximately USD 285 million. The previous Series B round took place in October 2024 and amounted to USD 80 million, led by DTCP.

Since the Series B round, Dexory has expanded the coverage of its data- and AI-based information platform, DexoryView, across Europe, North America, and the APAC region, and has established its North American headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. This allows the company’s autonomous robots to capture and deliver the largest volume of live data and information from warehouses.

The platform is used by logistics leaders such as GXO, Maersk, and DHL; manufacturers including Stellantis and GE Appliances; and clients in the pharmaceutical, retail, and e-commerce sectors.

The new funding will accelerate Dexory’s product development plan and expand access to its technology, removing key bottlenecks in warehouse transformation.

“This new round allows us to bring transformational capabilities that our clients are asking for,” said Andrei Dănescu, CEO and co-founder of Dexory. “By combining full-stack engineering with zero client complexity, we are building advanced agentic systems powered by the industry’s richest set of real-world logistics data. This will help warehouses and supply chains move from record-keeping systems to true action systems.”

(Photo source: Dexory on Facebook)