Startup

Romanian-born robotics startup in London secures USD 165 mln funding

15 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Robotics startup Dexory, founded in London by Romanians Andrei Dănescu, Adrian Negoiţă, and Oana Jinga, has secured new Series C funding of USD 165 million, according to an announcement made on LinkedIn and quoted by Ziarul Financiar. The company has developed an autonomous robot, the tallest in the world, reaching 16 meters, and a platform designed for warehouse management. 

The new funding consists of USD 100 million in equity and USD 65 million through debt funding.

The USD 100 million round was led by Eurazeo with participation from LTS Growth and Endeavor Catalyst, alongside existing investors Atomico, Lakestar, Elaia, and Latitude Ventures. Bootstrap Europe provided the USD 65 million by extending the existing growth credit facility.

With this new funding, total investments in Dexory, including grants, have reached approximately USD 285 million. The previous Series B round took place in October 2024 and amounted to USD 80 million, led by DTCP.

Since the Series B round, Dexory has expanded the coverage of its data- and AI-based information platform, DexoryView, across Europe, North America, and the APAC region, and has established its North American headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. This allows the company’s autonomous robots to capture and deliver the largest volume of live data and information from warehouses.

The platform is used by logistics leaders such as GXO, Maersk, and DHL; manufacturers including Stellantis and GE Appliances; and clients in the pharmaceutical, retail, and e-commerce sectors.

The new funding will accelerate Dexory’s product development plan and expand access to its technology, removing key bottlenecks in warehouse transformation. 

“This new round allows us to bring transformational capabilities that our clients are asking for,” said Andrei Dănescu, CEO and co-founder of Dexory. “By combining full-stack engineering with zero client complexity, we are building advanced agentic systems powered by the industry’s richest set of real-world logistics data. This will help warehouses and supply chains move from record-keeping systems to true action systems.” 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dexory on Facebook)

Read next
Normal
Startup

Romanian-born robotics startup in London secures USD 165 mln funding

15 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Robotics startup Dexory, founded in London by Romanians Andrei Dănescu, Adrian Negoiţă, and Oana Jinga, has secured new Series C funding of USD 165 million, according to an announcement made on LinkedIn and quoted by Ziarul Financiar. The company has developed an autonomous robot, the tallest in the world, reaching 16 meters, and a platform designed for warehouse management. 

The new funding consists of USD 100 million in equity and USD 65 million through debt funding.

The USD 100 million round was led by Eurazeo with participation from LTS Growth and Endeavor Catalyst, alongside existing investors Atomico, Lakestar, Elaia, and Latitude Ventures. Bootstrap Europe provided the USD 65 million by extending the existing growth credit facility.

With this new funding, total investments in Dexory, including grants, have reached approximately USD 285 million. The previous Series B round took place in October 2024 and amounted to USD 80 million, led by DTCP.

Since the Series B round, Dexory has expanded the coverage of its data- and AI-based information platform, DexoryView, across Europe, North America, and the APAC region, and has established its North American headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. This allows the company’s autonomous robots to capture and deliver the largest volume of live data and information from warehouses.

The platform is used by logistics leaders such as GXO, Maersk, and DHL; manufacturers including Stellantis and GE Appliances; and clients in the pharmaceutical, retail, and e-commerce sectors.

The new funding will accelerate Dexory’s product development plan and expand access to its technology, removing key bottlenecks in warehouse transformation. 

“This new round allows us to bring transformational capabilities that our clients are asking for,” said Andrei Dănescu, CEO and co-founder of Dexory. “By combining full-stack engineering with zero client complexity, we are building advanced agentic systems powered by the industry’s richest set of real-world logistics data. This will help warehouses and supply chains move from record-keeping systems to true action systems.” 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dexory on Facebook)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 October 2025
Events
Western Romania: Artifacts from Italian museums in Timișoara exhibition on Pompeii
15 October 2025
Events
Oprah Winfrey to headline major business summit in Bucharest in 2026
15 October 2025
Justice
Romanian inmate hacks into prison IT system, modifies sentences for others
15 October 2025
Business
Sphera Franchise Group to open five Hard Rock Cafe restaurants in Romania, Moldova starting 2026
15 October 2025
Culture
Romania’s Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka draws nearly one million visitors over six months
15 October 2025
Macro
IMF expects moderate economic growth but sluggish fiscal consolidation in Romania
15 October 2025
Business
PepsiCo invests USD 8.5 mln in new beverage canning line at Romanian plant
14 October 2025
Energy
Apple expands clean energy projects across Europe, including Romania