Roborock launches Roborock Qrevo Curv, the next generation of smart home cleaning with AI technology and pet-friendly features

Roborock, a global leader in intelligent cleaning solutions, announces the launch of its latest innovation, the Roborock Qrevo Curv, a state-of-the-art robot vacuum and mop designed to redefine home cleaning. This revolutionary product combines cutting-edge technology with an innovative cleaning system to offer an unparalleled cleaning experience for consumers.

"Roborock Qrevo Curv represents a new chapter in smart home cleaning. We listened to our customers and pushed the boundaries of what a robot vacuum can do, bringing together advanced navigation, effortless cleaning, and intuitive automation, all wrapped in a beautiful design. Our goal is to make home care as effortless as possible for our users, allowing them to spend time on the things that matter most", stated Quan Gang, President of Roborock.

The Roborock Qrevo Curv is Roborock’s most advanced model to date, featuring a dual anti-tangle system that has a duo divide main brush and FlexiArm arc side brush for tangle-free cleaning ensuring exceptional performance by preventing hair tangles. With an AdaptiLift Chassis, Roborock Qrevo Curv can smoothly transition across different floor types for versatile cleaning and is able to navigate complex double-layer thresholds up to 4cm, the highest in the industry. With 18,500 Pa HyperForce suction, the robot vacuum can capture even the finest particles ensuring a 99.5% hair removal rate even on carpets.

At the same time, Roborock Qrevo Curv has a multifunctional dock with a smooth, rounded form with graceful curves that enhance 75°C hot water mop washing for deep, hygienic cleaning of mops and floors, ensuring a 99.99% bacteria removal rate.

Roborock Qrevo Curv has voice control so you can ask the robot to clean where it’s needed. Equipped with structured light, an RGB camera and AI-based obstacle recognition, the vacuum robot can map multiple floors of a home with precision, and detect and avoid 62 object types across 20 categories. It smoothly navigates around obstacles in both bright and dark environments, reducing the need for manual intervention.

Fitted with brushless motors and an optimized hardware design, Roborock Qrevo Curv significantly reduces noise while cleaning. Mopping noise levels as low as 55dB ensures a quiet cleaning experience so your pets stay relaxed and unbothered.

A pet-friendly robot

Roborock Qrevo Curv is a pet-friendly robot vacuum that offers a unique and engaging experience for pet owners. Its real-time video calls and two-way voice interaction allow users to "talk" with their pets while away. When approaching pets the robot automatically stops its main brush and moves aside to avoid startling them. Additionally, the robot can capture adorable snapshots of the pets during cleaning sessions, which can be easily downloaded. Equipped with pet-searching capabilities, the Roborock Qrevo Curv can locate hidden pets, and users can check their pets' location and status remotely, ensuring peace of mind.

Roborock Qrevo Curv is a premium option in the market that promises a superior return on investment by significantly improving home maintenance efficiency and convenience, with its hands-off cleaning automation and exceptional performance.

The product is available at Emag at a special price of 6,299 lei and is part of a special promotion starting from the 14th of January: at the price of 7299 Lei, you can get the Qrevo Curv bundled with the Flexi Lite vacuum, limited to the stock available.

About Roborock

Roborock is a leading smart cleaning brand renowned for its intelligent cleaning solutions. With a steadfast dedication to becoming a global leading smart appliance player, Roborock enriches lives with its innovative line of robotic, cordless, wet/dry vacuum cleaners, and washer-dryers. Rooted in a user-centric approach, our R&D-driven solutions cater to diverse cleaning needs in over 15 million homes across 170+ countries. Headquartered in Beijing and with strategic subsidiaries in key markets, including the United States, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Germany, and South Korea, Roborock is dedicated to elevating its market presence worldwide. For more information, visit https://ro.roborock.com/.

*This is a Press release.