European Parliament president Roberta Metsola receives Timișoara Award for European Values

Roberta Metsola, the president of the European Parliament, received the Timișoara Award for European Values on Thursday, May 22. The prize honors figures who support European values.

A jury of five gave Metsola the award. Iulia Motoc - a judge at the International Criminal Court, Cristian Măcelaru - music director of the National Orchestra of France, Simona Miculescu - director and screenwriter, Adriana Babeți - writer and literary critic, and Dominic Fritz - mayor of Timișoara, were part of the jury.

"The jury of the Timișoara Award for European Values granted the distinction to Roberta Metsola for her unwavering support for democracy and security in Europe. In times of crisis, she has shown that politics can still be a force for progress and hope. The jury appreciated her key role in mobilizing support, her success in turning solidarity into meaningful actions, and her constant advocacy for Romania’s rightful place in Europe,” Dominic Fritz said in his speech during the ceremony, according to local news outlet DeBanat.ro.

The jury also recognized her strong defense of the rule of law, press freedom, and anti-corruption efforts, according to the statements.

“Here, in Timișoara, the city of the revolution and European Capital of Culture, we understand the power of values. And in Roberta Metsola, we see these values clearly reflected,” the mayor added.

Roberta Metsola, in turn, emphasized that this award belongs to the European Parliament, its members, and its staff.

"Last week I saw Europe on the streets of Timișoara and Bucharest. People waving European flags, chanting and celebrating Romania’s place at the heart of our Union. And few cities embody this European spirit more than Timișoara,” she said.

Metsola especially thanked Dominic Fritz and said that the award is a reminder that Europe and the values we uphold can never be taken for granted.

While in Timișoara, Roberta Metsola visited the city center, spoke with people on the street, and talked with students during a special meeting organized at the Banatul Philharmonic headquarters.

The Timișoara Prize for European Values, now in its second edition, is awarded to international figures who actively support Europe’s fundamental values. The first recipient of the award was president Maia Sandu of Moldova, who attended the ceremony in Timișoara last year.

(Photo source: Dominic Fritz on Facebook)