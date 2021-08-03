Travel restrictions: Romania updates the list of countries with high epidemiological risk

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated on Friday, March 5, the "yellow list" of countries with a high epidemiological risk. Travelers arriving from countries on the list need to quarantine for 14 days at home or at a stated location.

The decision was takes into account "the persistence of a high number of infected people nationally, as well as the daily emergence of new cases, due to both the virus circulating on the national territory and its import with the return to the country of people potentially infected, which generates a constant pressure on the local authorities' and the healthcare system's ability to manage," the CNSU document reads.

Fifty-two countries are on the list, including many European ones such as Spain, Italy, or the UK, where large communities of Romanians are found. The Republic of Moldova and the United States are also on the list, as is Bulgaria, a favorite tourism destination for many Romanians.

The updated list is available here.

The CNSU decision is available in Romanian here.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]