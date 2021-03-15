Covid-19: US no longer on Romania's list of countries with high epidemiological risk

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated on Sunday, March 14, the "yellow list" of countries with a high epidemiological risk. Travelers arriving from countries on the list need to quarantine for 14 days at home or at a stated location.

The list no longer includes the United States. Many European countries, among them states where significant communities of Romanians live, are still on the list. Spain, Italy, and United Kingdom are among the countries still on the list.

The updated list is available here.

The latest CNSU decision takes into account "the persistence of a high number of infected people nationally, as well as the daily emergence of new cases, due to both the virus circulating on the national territory and its import with the return to the country of people potentially infected, which generates a constant pressure on the local authorities and the healthcare system's ability to manage."

The CNSU decision is available here.

(Photo: Pexels)

[email protected]