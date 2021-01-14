Real wage growth rate in Romania stabilises around 5%

The net average wage in Romania rose by 7.3% in November compared to the same month of 2019 to RON 3,411 (just over EUR 700), according to the statistics office INS.

The real growth rate of net wages in Romania was 5% year-on-year in November, similarly to the previous months.

The industries of tobacco products manufacturing (+11.9%) and manufacture of road transport vehicles (+10.6%) recorded the most significant increases.

Increases of 7-9% occurred in the oil refining and chemical industries, manufacturing of chemicals, rubber products and plastics, information technology service activities, financial intermediation (except insurance and pension funding activities), manufacture of paper and paper products.

